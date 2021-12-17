News18: Forgot Your iPhone Pin? How To Reset, Erase Your iPhone or iPad Without Connecting To PC on iOS 15.2

To help safeguard your data, set a passcode on your smartphone. If your smartphone supports Touch ID, you may frequently use your fingerprint as a substitute for your passcode. If your smartphone supports Face ID, you can use it instead of a passcode. When you perform the following, your smartphone will ask for your passcode:

Restart or turn on your device.

To unlock your smartphone, press the Home button or swipe up (you can change this)

You need update your software.

Delete your device

View or modify the passcode settings

Configuration profiles for iOS or iPadOS must be installed.

Apple has just released the latest version of iOS, iOS 15.2. The current software version includes various new capabilities and bug updates, as well as the ability to lock and delete an iPhone or iPad without connecting it to a Windows PC or Mac. This is useful if a user forgets their iPhone password or PIN and want to delete and reset their device.

The most recent addition is the option to reset your devices if they enter Security Lockout status due to consecutive unsuccessful passcode attempts. If a user forgets their passcode on iOS 15.2 or iPadOS 15.2, they can use their Apple ID and password to wipe and reset their device. The latest iOS version includes a new “Erase Device” option that allows users to quickly remove all data and reset their iPhone or iPad.

When erasing or resetting your device, you will be prompted to enter your Apple ID password to validate your identification. This simplifies the process significantly over the previous technique, which required you to put your iPhone or iPad into DFU mode and reset the device using Finder on a Mac or iTunes on Windows. Let’s take a look at how to easily reset your iPhone using iOS 15.2:

Before we begin, it is crucial to know that the iPhone or iPad must be connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network before it can be locked. iOS 15.2 or iPadOS 15.2 or later should be installed on the iPhone or iPad.