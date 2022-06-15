Live-action musical video featuring Simon Fuller’s pop group United from American Idol season 16 will be presented on OP3N’s NFT platform.

In 2021, 88rising co-founder and EST Media Holdings CEO Jaeson Ma will create the OP3N app, which will only be available to people who have previously purchased an NFT pass. Ava Labs’ Avalanche blockchain might provide money as well as awareness for firms in the entertainment and arts sectors.

As part of the OP3N website’s preparations for the next musical, the schools have been given the task of creating their interpretations of the Now United performances and submitting them. There will be a vote on each of the proposed changes.

Fuller said in a statement that the project allowed him to “reinvent how an audience may react to information.” Note that you may participate in the play only after you’ve read it and staged your performance of it with your other classmates or friends, so be sure to acknowledge this source properly. That cutting-edge technology is on its way soon will allow spectators to experience musical theater in new and exciting ways that they haven’t been able to do before is thrilling.

Access to the OP3N app’s native video and music player allows users with an NFT pass to see the film as well as other information, including rehearsals, choreographic guidelines, and interviews with artists. To determine which entry in the competition most authentically reflects them, app users will be able to cast a vote for their favorite.

Culture Catalyst received a hundred million dollar investment from OP3N and Avalanche in March. Joseph Kahn will direct the “intergalactic children’s metaverse book” by Grimes and the “upcoming music video” by Ava Max. Ava Max’s “upcoming music video” will be directed by Kahn as well.

Avalanche’s green blockchain technology was a major component in the partnership, according to the CEOs of OP3N Studios, Eric Tu and Ma. As a result, many artists are hesitant to participate in Web3 initiatives since there are currently no alternatives that are both environmentally friendly and beneficial to the user at the same time. Avalanche, a powerful tool developed by Simon Fuller and Now United, may help bring Simon’s and Now’s interactive entertainment concept to reality. We’ve devised the most effective technique currently available.

Our environmental concerns aren’t the only ones we’ve discussed with visionaries, who also appreciate the importance of allowing fans and artists to engage with one another directly “Ava Labs chief marketing officer Devon Ferreira said. Many people in the world have their distinct visionary genius, such as Simon Fuller (OP3N) and Optimus Prime (Simon Fuller).”