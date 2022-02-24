Nier Automata Is Getting An Anime Adaptation

Since Nier Automata was rumored to be getting an anime adaptation, the official confirmation was made during the Nier Automata 5th Anniversary Livestream. To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Square Enix and PlatinumGames have announced that Nier Automata will receive an anime adaptation.

According to the translated statement, the story of the upcoming anime series will thankfully follow that of the original game created by Yoko Taro. Further details on the animated series, such as cast, crew, and premiere date, have not been announced. There’s no official release date for the animated project yet, so fans will have to wait a while to find out more. The trailer provides a new website for the animated series, as well as a new Twitter feed that may share updates about the project, but at the time of writing, there is no release date or window associated with the project. It looks like the project is still a work in progress and it may be some time before we get more substantial disclosures.

Of course, it’s best to be skeptical of this information until we hear the official word. After all, this is just the official teaser, and we may have to wait a few months to learn more. Since the announcement only says what the series is about, it’s likely to be a few years before we see it on screen. Even though the team released a teaser announcement, there was little information about what people can expect from the anime adaptation. The announcement has been made public along with a 30-second teaser trailer that does the job of looking at the upcoming game in the art style of the anime adaptation.

Everything that lives is designed to end.

We are perpetually trapped in a never-ending spiral of life and death. The smash hit action RPG from @SquareEnix, NieR:Automata announces an anime adaptation! pic.twitter.com/SFNw35J5xk — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) February 23, 2022

Aniplex, an anime production company owned by Sony, will be developing the series they were showing the new art of the game’s protagonist, android warrior 2B. The announcement featured a short teaser trailer accompanied by a key graphic featuring 2B wielding a katana and his flying assistant robot Pod 042. PV doesn’t give us much information other than 2B, which looks as tough as ever, accompanied by the great soundtrack you’d expect from a NieR game.

In addition to the official announcement, the staff at Nier Automata spoke live about the upcoming anime and merchandising. The show’s YouTube channel recently uploaded an announcement trailer to the platform, which wowed fans. While some fans can’t contain their hype, some are nervous about how the anime adaptation will turn out and whether it will be an accurate adaptation of Nier Automata.

The anime adaptation will not only bring more attention to Nier Automata, but it can also provide non-player players with the opportunity to experience Nier Automata’s narrative without having to play through the game. A properly budgeted anime set in the world of Nier 2 or Drakengard 1 is a good idea, but the Automata story works because of the change in perspective. Automata’s story is easy to describe in a TV series because, outside of the narrative, it’s actually almost simple (unlike the first NieR) and can fit in perfectly without much change. something like Higurashi, who has a more complex branching structure in his script, could work in the middle of an anime – it’s not even that hard to fit the Automata into it.

The success of Automata helped turn the original Nier into one of Square Enix’s ongoing franchises. Automata received much more positive reviews from critics than its predecessor, with reviewers praising its emotional storyline, catchy soundtrack, and more polished gameplay.