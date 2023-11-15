Nike, the global sportswear giant, has recently undergone a significant shakeup in its C-suite, with key figures such as John Hoke and Martin Lotti assuming new roles. However, this transformation has come at a cost, as reports surface of layoffs affecting various teams. The company’s digital business seems to be at the epicenter of these changes.

Leadership Shifts

Nike’s latest announcement revealed a series of leadership changes, including John Hoke as the new Chief Innovation Officer and Martin Lotti as Chief Design Officer. Nicole Hubbard Graham is set to take on the role of Chief Marketing Officer in early 2024. These moves indicate a strategic shift towards innovation and design, aligning with Nike’s ethos. The departure of current CMO Dirk-Jan “DJ” van Hameren adds to the top-level transitions, emphasizing a new era for the company.

Nike: Layoffs and Restructuring

While the C-suite undergoes transformation, reports on LinkedIn indicate that a significant number of employees have faced layoffs. At least four individuals shared their experiences, mentioning cuts across talent and product management teams, as well as contracted roles like copywriting. The company has not yet responded to requests for comment. Sources suggest that these layoffs are part of a broader reorganization within Nike’s digital business, aligning with broader industry trends and the company’s ongoing efforts to adapt to the evolving retail landscape.

Nike: Impact on Employees

The LinkedIn posts from affected employees provide a glimpse into the personal toll of these layoffs. One post expressed gratitude for 13 years with Nike but noted being impacted by the recent round of cuts. Another shared the challenges faced by approximately 70 contractors in Nike Brand Creative who were let go. Former employees expressed support and solidarity, highlighting the human aspect of corporate restructuring and the emotional impact on those directly affected.

Digital Business Focus

According to sources, the restructuring at Nike is centered around its digital business. This aligns with the company’s commitment to staying competitive in the evolving retail landscape. The departure of Nike’s global chief digital information officer earlier in the year hinted at organizational shifts in this direction. Despite these changes, the most recent quarter reports a 2 percent growth in Nike Digital on a reported and currency-neutral basis, indicating resilience amid the ongoing transformations.

Looking Ahead

As Nike welcomes new leaders, including former Amazon executive Muge Erdirik Dogan as Chief Technology Officer, the company emphasizes its commitment to innovation, design, and storytelling. The leadership changes aim to elevate Nike’s offerings and storytelling, reimagining sport for the next generation of athletes, according to Heidi O’Neill, Nike’s president of consumer, product, and brand.

Nike’s recent leadership changes and layoffs mark a significant chapter in the company’s evolution. While embracing innovation and design, the restructuring also sheds light on the challenges faced by employees. As the sportswear giant navigates these transitions, its ability to balance corporate strategy with employee well-being will be closely watched in the industry.