Nintendo publicized a number of Nintendo patent filing on the World Intellectual Property Organization website on October 26,2023. Among them was a description of portable dual-screen gadget that struck the tech lovers a striking resemblance to the Original Nintendo DS.

Patent Application

The device described in this Patent application, which was first filed on November 11, 2022 is composed of two separate pieces, each of which has display. There are two ways to connect those parts: the initial ones covers the main display and the second doesn’t, thus it should be possible to use it closed.

According to the report provided by GameRants, while linked, the device functions similarly to a Nintendo DS or 3DS, but its separated components may communicate with each other wirelessly, allowing two gamers to play together on the same device.

Console with two screens that snap in half

The Nintendo Switch 2 is almost certain to hit the market. It was allegedly seen behind closed doors at Gamescom, with graphics apparently on par with the PS5 and Xbox Series, following mountains of leaks. According to speculations, its release next year will put an end to the rumors and conjecture around the Switch 2.

However, the design recently submitted reveals a whole distinct device, which appears to be separate from the forthcoming switch.

Consider a DS (Dual Screen) that you can snap or split in half without parents shouting at you. That is exactly what the design illustrates. It’s a wireless handheld only console that, when detached or split can be used for wireless multiplayer gaming, according to the reports by Eurogamer.

Nintendo filed the patent last year, but the design was only recently made public. If the device is released, it might add several crucial DS titles to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog. Again, Nintendo patents do not guarantee that these products will be available on shop shelves. Large corporations constantly file patents to safeguard their potential products. It’s clear that Nintendo is working on it somehow, but it’s still being determined whether it will ever become an actual item that can be purchased.

When we talk about Nintendo Switch consoles, it appears that the device tries to combine both the portability and multiplayer gaming. Nintendo designed this handheld console to be portable, easy to carry and the removable screens keep the pleasure of playing on the same device alive.

Conclusion

It’s also worth noting that the device appears to be a handheld-only device. Given the hybrid nature of the Switch, Nintendo has integrated both its portable and home console marketplaces. One of the few details fans have regarding the successor is that Nintendo intends to use Nintendo Accounts to facilitate the transition to the Switch 2. With that in mind, it appears unlikely that the Switch’s successor will differ significantly from the current generation. Not to add, Nintendo may find it tough to abandon the hybrid model’s success.

This Japanese gaming company values innovation and regularly employs unusual thinking. As a result, it is impossible to foresee what Nintendo will do next. Making a detachable 3DS-inspired device appear as feasible as anything else the business may release in the future.