The rollout of Android 14 has been mostly smooth for Google, with Pixel 6 and 7 owners reporting notable improvements in battery power and thermal performance after the upgrade. While many have welcomed these enhancements, not everything has been perfect. Android 14 has brought along an unexpected issue, locking some Pixel patrons out of their gadget’s storage. This problem appears to predominantly affect patrons with multiple profiles on their gadgets, and Google

The Storage Bug Affecting Pixel 6 and Newer Devices

In a post on Google’s support forum, community manager Cami V. confirmed the existence of the storage bug. This issue specifically impacts Pixel 6 and newer gadgets and is rooted in the presence of multiple user profiles. When triggered, the bug can prevent users from accessing their phone’s internal storage. Consequently, it also disrupts the functionality of third-party apps, causing crashes and performance issues. In more severe cases, some Pixel phones have become stuck in a “Pixel is starting” boot loop, rendering the devices virtually unusable.

Google’s Approach to Mitigating the Issue

Google is actively working on remedies for affected devices. To prevent the problem from spreading and causing more damage, Google has initiated a temporary solution by rolling out a Google Play system update. This update aims to shield additional gadgets from falling victim to the bug. The advantage of a system update through Google Play is that it can be made available to all Pixel 6 and 7 owners globally more swiftly than a full Android 14 build.

Restoring Access to Locked Pixel Storage

For those who have already experienced being locked out of their Pixel’s storage due to Android 14, Google is in the process of developing a system upgrade. This forthcoming update will rectify the issue and restore entry to media files without necessitating a factory reset. However, for those whose phones are stuck in a boot loop, the prospect of data recovery without a factory reset remains uncertain. Google is actively exploring methods that may facilitate data recovery for such cases. It’s important to note that as of now, no immediate fix is accessible, but Google has promised to give more information as it becomes available.

Recommendations for Users

If you have resorted to a factory reset on your Pixel due to the storage bug, Google recommends refraining from creating a guest or secondary user profile until an over-the-air (OTA) update is made available. This precautionary step will likely help prevent potential issues with the bug.

The Current State and User Concerns

Google’s response to this issue, while appreciated, may not be entirely satisfactory for users already grappling with the bug. The fix available today in the form of the Google Play system update benefits Pixel users who have not yet experienced the problem. However, for those whose phones are impacted and who cannot access their internal storage, Google’s recommendation to simply wait may seem inadequate.

The bug became evident shortly after the release of Android 14 in early October. While Google is working diligently on a resolution, some users may find the prospect of waiting, with no immediate fix in sight, less than ideal. Furthermore, the bug can significantly hinder the functionality and usability of affected gadgets.

In conclusion, if you are a Pixel patron affected by the Android 14 storage bug, your best course of action may involve some patience. Google is actively addressing the issue, and while it might not provide immediate relief, a fix is in the works. Users can choose to wait for Google to roll out a potential solution, with the hope that it will assist in recovering their locked files. However, for those who do not have crucial data on their Pixel and want a more immediate resolution, opting for a phone reset and starting afresh might be the more pragmatic approach. Google’s acknowledgment of the issue and its commitment to a solution demonstrate its responsibility in ensuring a positive user experience, despite the unexpected hiccups in the Android 14 update.