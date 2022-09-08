Nintendo Reveals New Pokemon-Themed Switch OLED Console

Nintendo has announced the release of a new Pokemon-themed Switch OLED console, although this does not include any games. Nintendo has teased the Switch OLED, which is what Nintendo is developing for the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that launches on Nov. 18. Nintendo teased a new Switch console, which is based on an upcoming Pokemon title along with a new gameplay trailer, in order to get fans excited.

Today, The Pokemon Company has also revealed a new trailer for the upcoming title, including an overview of three of the game’s plots, as well as a new Pokemon exclusive to this release. Including an early look at the upcoming Pokemon-Themed Switch OLED, brand-new regional-exclusive Pokemon, and more, you can check out the details below.

Nintendo is using the impending releases of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet to launch a limited-edition OLED Switch featuring unique Pokemon designs with the likes of the Koraidon and Miraidon. The Jolly Rogers and Miraidon are going to be coming out and the designs are absolutely incredible. In honor of the Scarlet & Violet games, a Scarlet & Violet-themed OLED Nintendo Switch will be released featuring the Scarlet & Violet Pokemon and a color scheme, before the official release date for the game, which is Nov. 18, 2022.

The new Pokemon-themed console launches on November 4, 2022, featuring artwork inspired by the upcoming Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games, featuring a depiction of legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon on the system’s dock.

Nintendo recently launched the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition console prior to the game’s release on September 9. This isn’t the first time that Nintendo has released a dedicated console, as a few days ago, Nintendo released the Splatoon-themed Switch. Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, the latest installments to the Pokemon franchise, will be released on the Nintendo Switch family of systems on November 18, with an MSRP of $59.99 per unit, and are available to pre-order at selected retailers, in the My Nintendo store, and in Nintendo eShop.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Double Pack will also be available in either a packaged or a digital download edition for an MSRP of $119.99 and will feature both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, along with extra in-game bonuses that help players in their journeys as Pokemon Trainer. New trainers will embark on three unique storylines in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including traditional Gym Challenges, facing the games counterparts, Team Rocket, and a quest to uncover new Mystic Plants.