We are all familiar with the most popular live-action games, Mario and Super Mario, both created by the well-known gaming company Nintendo. Nintendo produced the Super Mario film in partnership with Universal Pictures and Illumination. Nintendo is now working on a new live-action film titled Legend of Zelda. Sony will oversee the film’s theatrical distribution. After a long wait, Nintendo is releasing something fresh and grandiose, and fans are crossing their fingers.

The film’s director is well-known movie filmmaker Wes Ball, who is well-known for some of the best fiction movies, including the Maze Runner trilogy and the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The film will be filmed in conjunction with Nintendo and Sony Pictures and will be co-produced by popular game creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad, who is most known for his work on the Spider-Man trilogy. Miyamoto also directed the Super Mario film for Nintendo.

Miyamoto posted his statement on Twitter now X stating:

“I have been working on the real-life action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega-hit movies,” “It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look eagerly seeing it.”

Nintendo has stated that it will fund more than half of the production costs for the next Zelda film. The corporation has stated its ambition to become actively involved in film production with the goal of providing entertainment that will make everyone happy. Following the release, Nintendo’s stock rose 6.46% during Wednesday trade, the company’s highest intraday gain in nearly three years.

The Legend of Zelda Game success

After Super Mario, it is Nintendo’s second biggest-selling asset, having sold around 150 million units worldwide after its launch in 1986. When The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was published in May, it sold 10 million units in three days, thus becoming the fastest-selling Zelda game of all time. The prior version, Breath of the Wild, is the series’ which became the best-selling title, with an estimated 30 million copies sold. The impending film comes at a time when gaming films, which were long regarded to be almost certain flops, are experiencing a revival.

Nintendo and Producer Avi Arad

With the success of movies like Super Mario, Nintendo also launched movies like Sonic Hedgehog and Nintendo’s Detective Pikachu and both were super hits at the box office and collected millions in profit. After analyzing these hit movies, Nintendo again desires to work with veteran producer Avi Arad and again make this project a success.

Producer Avi Arad

Mr. Arad has served in charge of the majority of Spider-Man films since 2002, having formerly overseen Marvel Studios. He also has a strong background in computer games, being the producer of the 2022 Uncharted film starring Tom Holland, which was based on the enormously popular video game series and grossed $400 million at the movie office.

Conclusion

After the huge success of Super Mario, all eyes are on Zelda film, even though it was previously created as an animated TV series in 1989 but it’s a live-action movie that will bring more fans from around the world.