Nintendo Switch Has Surpassed PS4 In Lifetime Sales

The Nintendo Switch has officially surpassed the PS4 in terms of lifetime sales, according to the latest earnings report from Nintendo. This milestone was expected to occur after the Switch was reported to have surpassed the iconic Game Boy in worldwide sales earlier this year. The success of the Nintendo Switch is a testament to the company’s ability to create a must-have console, even with a relatively sparse lineup of launch titles.

The hybrid design of the Nintendo Switch, combined with a steady stream of critically acclaimed exclusives, has proven to be a winning formula for the company. This success has allowed the Switch to offset the lackluster performance of the Wii U generation and has helped to cement the Switch as one of the best-selling consoles of all time. As of the end of 2022, the Switch had achieved lifetime sales of 122.55 million units, compared to the 117 million units sold by the PS4.

The sustained success of the Nintendo Switch is even more impressive when considering the speed at which it reached this mark. In just under six years, the Switch has achieved 120 million sales, making it the fastest-selling console to reach this mark. In comparison, the PS2 and the DS both took seven years to reach 100 million sales each. The closest thing the Switch has had to a discount was the 2019 debut of the Switch Lite, which offered a lower price in exchange for a lack of TV output.

Despite reaching the point of maturity in its ecosystem, the sales of the Nintendo Switch are unlikely to slow down in the immediate future. 2023 is shaping up to be another great year for Switch exclusives, with the highly anticipated release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still three months away. The holiday season is also traditionally the most lucrative period for console sales, making it likely that the Switch will continue to enjoy steady demand throughout the year.

In conclusion, the success of the Nintendo Switch is a testament to the company’s ability to create a must-have console with a unique and innovative design. With a steady stream of critically acclaimed exclusives and a large and growing user base, the future looks bright for the Nintendo Switch. As it stands, the Switch is the third best-selling console of all time, after the DS and PS2, and it looks set to continue its success for years to come.