Nokia Officially Unveils New Bluetooth Headset T2000 & ANC T3110 True Wireless Earphones In India

The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110, the latest additions to Flipkart’s Nokia-branded smartphone lineup, were released in India on Monday. They claim to have lag-free audio and boast impressive specifications for the price. Sweat and water resistance are provided by both the Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and the Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110. The Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio chipset is also used in the Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000.

TWS Earphones and Nokia Wireless Headset are now available.

The two new audio devices are built differently. The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 is a pair of wireless earbuds with a neckband, while the Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 is a pair of completely wireless earbuds with a charging case, as the name suggests.

Both audio devices use Bluetooth 5.1 technology to provide a lag-free, efficient audio experience. Aside from the looks, there are a few key differences between the two devices. So, how about we take a look at them one by one?

T2000 Nokia Bluetooth Headset

The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, for example, is equipped with Qualcomm’s QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio chipset. Qualcomm’s cVc Echo Cancelation and Noise Suppression technology, which eliminates background noise during calls, is also supported.

The Nokia T2000 also supports the aptX HD Audio technology. The computer can now provide 24-bit HD Bluetooth audio with crisp sound quality.

A rapid charge feature is also available on the neckband. With just a 10-minute fee, it can power the headset for 9 hours of playback time. With a complete charge, the headset has a battery life of up to 14 hours, which is very impressive.

It also has a “hop mode,” which allows users to switch seamlessly between several connected devices. It sounds a lot like the fast turn feature that OnePlus Buds have.

Twilight Blue, Midnight Black, and Pearl Grey are the three color choices available to you.

Nokia ANC T3110 True Wireless Earphones

The Nokia TWS Earphone ANC T3110 is a pair of fully wireless earbuds that don’t have any cords or neckbands. Instead, like Samsung’s Galaxy Bud Pro and Apple’s AirPods Max, it comes with a dedicated charging case and Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) technology.

The Nokia TWS earbuds are also water and dust resistant, with an IPX7 score. As a result, it’s a nice option for users who want to listen to music when working out or running.

With ANC switched off, the Nokia TWS earbuds will have 5.5 hours of listening time, according to the spec sheet. With the dedicated charging case, this can be extended to 22 hours.

When ANC is activated, the battery life of the earbuds is reduced to 4.5 hours, with the charging case extending the battery life to up to 18 hours.

Nokia Headset T2000 & ANC T3110 True Wireless Earphones – Availability and Price

The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 is priced at Rs 1,999 and is currently available in India. The Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110, on the other hand, is available in India for Rs 3,999. Starting April 9, both audio products will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

