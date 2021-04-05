Reliance Jio Could launch Its Cloud Gaming Service Sooner Than Expected



The highly anticipated Reliance Jio cloud gaming launch could reach the Indian market much sooner than expected. Cloud gaming is undoubtedly an emerging trend, and Sony and Google have not been spared with the introduction of their own streaming services. Microsoft has also announced that it will launch its own cloud gaming service on July 13, 2020, and will also get Xbox confirmed through its gaming streaming service, which will be launched as part of its Xbox Live Pass subscription.

The release date has not yet been set, but it is highly likely that users in India will experience cloud gaming in 2021.

Cloud gaming mainly refers to PC games and often Mac support, but there are other platforms such as Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. Many of these services have minimum requirements, as the main concept behind cloud gaming platforms is to enable low-end PCs and Macs to play high-end games. On August 5th, 2020, we’ve listed below some of the most important games you can expect from avid mobile gamers. Vortex is a cloud gaming service that consists of a range of popular mobile gaming apps, games, and mobile apps.

Google’s cloud gaming platform also offers the ability to stream in 4k, but you will have to pay a monthly fee for Stadia Pro. Cloud gaming services charge a monthly subscription fee, but you can stream on any device, including mobile phones, as long as it is in the cloud. There are also a few free games per month, and Toonami is also free, while Stads Pro pays the monthly fees, the company said.

For those who prefer to play on the big screen, Microsoft plans to launch its xCloud service. PC and Xbox consoles to launch in fall so you can enjoy games no matter what device you are using. September 24, 2019: Project x Cloud is Microsoft’s gaming streaming technology that enables players to play consoles – high-quality games wherever they are on any mobile or tablet device they already own, anywhere, anytime, and with any device. The upcoming cloud gaming service launches this week on iOS devices and 100 titles from the Game Pass library will find their way to Windows 10 and Windows Phone 8.1.

Cloud gaming uses cloud-based video streaming technology and server technology to provide mobile gamers with a high-quality gaming experience – with titles in different styles. Cloud Game Streaming allows players to experience role-playing and action games that offer high-quality graphics. With the continued growth of 5G, it will allow the mobile games market to develop more multiplayer and online games for mobile device users without lagging behind or latency problems. The low latency of the technology combined with the convenience of a smartphone makes the device the ideal platform for gaming on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.



There are many game developers who want to rely on the services of Reliance Jio and GigaFiber for Internet games and console features. Those who prefer cloud gaming can make the most of the uninterrupted entertainment they plan. There are numerous ways to play in the cloud, but there are limitations that you have to consider. The best cloud gaming service depends on what you want to achieve with cloud gaming, but there is no doubt that many game developers are looking forward to using services that both JIO and Gigafiber offer in terms of the Internet and game console functionality. [Sources: 5, 8]

All you need is cloud gaming, and if you want you don’t even have to pay for it because it’s free.

Microsoft’s Project xCloud and Google’s Stadia are both game streaming services that allow users to stream various games to multiple devices, including smartphones and tablets. The good news for Xbox fans is that cloud games on Project zCloud are initially free, so Xbox game developers don’t have to change a single line of existing game code. Both cloud game streaming services offer free cloud streaming games on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS and Windows 10. However, the Windows 10 client does not support Windows Phone, which is a pity as the PC cannot handle all the games available for download through the service.

Both Microsoft and Sony offer cloud gaming options that allow players to stream games to a combination of mobile devices and computers in addition to their hardware consoles. Both work for the same games, but only one streaming transmission method works for each device.