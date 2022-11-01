Nothing Phone (1) now for Rs. 27K on Flipkart India

We all must be aware of the recently launched budget flagship phone by Nothing, the Nothing Phone (1). For the people who aren’t aware, this new Nothing Phone (1) was launched this year with budget flagship-level specifications onboard.

This company was founded by Carl Pei who is the ex-CEO of OnePlus. Although, this brand is earlier speculated to only bring audio products and also they started by launching their first earbuds.

After the launch of the first earbud, we got to see launching the new smartphone called the Nothing Phone (1). This smartphone was launched with great pricing and also featured an overall package of specifications and a unique-looking design.

Talking about the unique-looking design, the glyph interface was one of the main selling points of this smartphone. With this new-looking design and also a good specification onboard, we got to see this smartphone gaining a lot of traction and gaining a high number of sales after launch.

After launch now this smartphone is being sold for a massive discount on the Flipkart India platform. If you are also looking to buy a new smartphone, then here we have got you covered with everything you should know:

Nothing Phone (1) for Rs. 27K on Flipkart India

This new Nothing Phone (1) featured a unique-looking smartphone. Talking about the specification side and the pricing side, we would say that this smartphone will be a great choice for you to go with.

This price discount comes out after this smartphone was launched for a price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the base variant and then the top-end variant was set for a price of Rs. 38,999.

Later, the pricing of this smartphone was hiked by Rs. 1000 where the base variant’s pricing was hiked to Rs. 33,999 and then the top-end variant was hiked to Rs. 39,999.

As mentioned in the title above, this smartphone is now been sold for a price tag of Rs. 26,999 (Rs. 27K) on the Flipkart India platform. Alongside this offer, Flipkart India is also providing an additional discount by exchanging your older smartphone where you can exchange this smartphone for a rate of up to Rs. 18,500.

This smartphone is also providing additional discounts through banks where you can get additional discounts of Rs. 1,500 by using a Citibank credit or debit card.

Also, if you are looking to buy this smartphone on EMI then you can get a discount of Rs. 2,000. If you are an Axis bank card holder then you can get up to 5% of cashback.