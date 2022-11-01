Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds to launch in India on 17th November

Nothing is a new product that made its debut in Indian markets this year. We got to see several products including an audio product called the Nothing Earbuds and then also we got to see a new smartphone called the Nothing Phone (1) which is now being sold for discounted pricing in Flipkart India.

This company has been found by Carl Pei, ex-CEO of Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus. This company has been based in London. After launching its first earbuds and its first smartphone, the company has now launched its new Ear Stick which comes in a stick-like design.

The earbuds have been already launched in other markets but still, but it is yet to make their way to launch in Indian markets. As a piece of good news, we got to see Nothing India confirming the launch of this upcoming Nothing Ear (Stick) within Indian markets. Let’s take a deep look into what Nothing is branding:

Nothing Ear (Stick) is to be launched in India on the 17th of November

This is a new earbud coming from the Nothing brand. Also, this new Nothing Ear (Stick) will be the third new product and a second new audio product coming from the company in just two years.

Talking about the availability of this Nothing Ear (Stick) in India, it has been confirmed by the Indian subsidiary of Nothing brand that this new earbud will be making its way to Indian markets by the 17th of November this year.

If you want to buy this new Nothing Ear (Stick), then you will be able to purchase this new earbud through India-based e-commerce giants including Flipkart and its other online subsidiary Myntra.

You can also buy this earbud through many offline technology outlets. Besides, Indian markets, these earbuds have been already set to go on sale on the 4th of November in markets including the US, UK, and Asia Pacific regions.

Nothing Ear (Stick) – What is its specification?

Talking about the specification side of this Nothing Ear (Stick), this new earbud is said to feature a bigger 12.6mm customized dynamic driver which is among the biggest audio drivers you can get on earbuds.

With this new and bigger custom audio driver, these earbuds will be offering up to-clear audio for its users. Also, the company claims that this earbud has been previously tried and tested by 100 selected users who have given positive feedback about these earbuds.

On the battery side, these earbuds will be providing an overall battery backup of up to 7 hours and also up to 3 hours of talk time as well.

With the using the case, these earbuds will be providing up to 22 hours of overall battery backup. Also, these earbuds feature instant charging technology where just charging for 10 minutes can give you an overall battery backup for up to 2 hours.