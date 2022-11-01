Apple Macs to launch by Q1 of 2023 but it’s not a MacBook Pro M2

Apple appears to be done releasing Macs this year, with fresh models set to arrive in 2023. According to Apple expert and Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman, Apple will release a new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro one year from now, albeit the specific date is undisclosed.

Apple was previously anticipated to offer new MacBooks this fall but without a formal launch event. Previously, the same expert predicted that Apple will release a new MacBook Pro this year with an updated M2 processor.

He also stated that the Cupertino-based tech behemoth would debut a slew of products in 2022. So, in short, we’re unlikely to see any new Macs this year. Take a look at the details below.

Apple Macs to launch in 2023

According to Mark Gurman’s monthly Power on newsletter, the improved 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be available in the first half of 2023, probably in March.

According to Gurman,

“Apple is hoping to deliver the improved models — including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros — in the first quarter of calendar 2023.”

Throughout its quarterly results conference, Apple President Tim Cook made a similar point. He stated that Apple’s product portfolio for the current fiscal year is “fixed.”

The future M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs are expected to power these next MacBooks. They will replace the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros from last year, which came with the M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs. These will join the M2 MacBook Pro with a 13.3-inch display, which was released in June of this year.

Aside from the CPU update, the 2023 MacBook Pros are expected to be comparable to the ones released in 2020. Expect a notch on the XDR display, greater battery life, MagSafe charging, and much more.

According to reports, the following Apple Mac Pro – Apple’s most astounding PC for creators – will have 24 computer chip cores (including 16 performance and eight effectiveness cores), 76 graphics processors, and 192GB of memory, making it the most remarkable Mac to date.

It might be controlled by an “M2 Ultra,” which is a beefed-up version of the present M2 that drives the 2022 MacBook Air 13 and Pro 13. However, Apple is due to the release of new MacBook Pro 14 and 16 models using M2-series chipsets.

Another Mac mini with the M2 chip, an M2 Pro-powered Mac mini, and the Apple Silicon Mac Pro are all in the works. Meanwhile, Apple intends to release iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 in December. These modifications are currently being tested in beta.

Last year, Apple updated the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with a new design (a notch on the screen) and M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. It will most likely follow suit with the cutting-edge model.

Apple quietly released new iPads earlier this month, including the iPad’s tenth generation and iPad Pro with M2 SoC. Last Monday, the models went on sale in India.

The Pro model, which comes with an 11-inch screen and Wi-Fi, costs Rs 81,900. The tenth-generation iPad, which now has a slimmer design, costs Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi-only edition with 64GB of storage.