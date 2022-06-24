Nothing Phone (1) Pre Order Details is out, here is what we know

Nothing, Carl Pei’s invention, is poised to unveil the brand’s first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), on July 12. We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors as well as official confirmations about the next smartphone. These have given insight into the device’s likely specs, design, and functionality.

Nothing Phone (1) Pre-Order Details

The existence of a transparent back design as the Ear (1), the company’s initial product, is the main attraction of the Nothing Phone (1)’s design. The translucent back also has LED lights that indicate alerts, ringing, charging, and other information.

The business just recently revealed that the smartphone will be available through an invite-only system, similar to OnePlus, which was also co-founded by Carl Pei. Nothing also announced that the first batch of 100 Nothing Phone (1) smartphones would be shipped to the top bidders soon.

Mukul Sharma, a well-known tipster, has recently released the specifics of the Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass. Notably, the smartphone will be available for pre-order in India through the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Follow the steps outlined below to pre-order the Nothing Phone (1).

Step 1: Purchase the Nothing Phone (1) Pre-Order Pass.

Step 2: You will get an email with the Pre-Order Pass invite code. This is the only way to obtain the Pre-Order Pass in order to purchase the Nothing smartphone.

Step 3: You must secure the pass by paying Rs. 2,000 refundable security fee. This unlocks reduced pricing on the Nothing Phone (1) accessory. You will also receive pre-order deals.

The Nothing Phone (1) Pre-Order Pass just ensures that you will be able to pre-order the smartphone. It does not guarantee that the smartphone is safe.

You must buy the smartphone soon it is available in India. Notably, the Nothing Phone (1) will be available for pre-order starting at 9 p.m. on July 12. You must log in to Flipkart and complete the remaining payment (minus the security deposit from the cost of the smartphone) to confirm your pre-order.

Nothing Phone (1) – Expected Specification

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be released with an OLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The hardware is expected to have a Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC, at least 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage capacity.

In terms of photography, the forthcoming smartphone is said to include a 50MP dual-camera configuration. The Nothing Phone (1) is believed to be powered by a 4500mAh battery and to offer 45W rapid charging through a USB Type-C connector.

According to existing sources, the Nothing Phone (1) might cost roughly $399 in Western regions and nearly Rs. 30,000 in India. If this is accurate, the Nothing smartphone will be competitively priced and will cost less than the iPhone SE 2022.

Also Read: