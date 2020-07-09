NOTO secured Pre-Seed round led by WEH Ventures

NOTO, a Mumbai based ice cream startup, has now secured an undisclosed round of funding in the Pre-Series A round backed by the WEH Ventures, with participation from the Lead Angels.

The fresh funding will now going to use for the acceleration of its marketing operations while it continues to grow at exponential rates.

The company plans to strengthen its current base by launching more flavors, and eventually take the product to other cities in the country.

Ashni and Varun Sheth, Co-founders at NOTO, said, “As Indians, we love our sweets. Eating desserts post-dinner is very common in most households. What has seen a paradigm shift over the years has been the growing urge to eat healthy and control what’s on the plate. Therefore, as consumers started getting conscious and reading ingredients on the labels, we observed a wide gap between their expectations and availability of products in the market. That is when we started NOTO to help them make smarter and more informed choices in their daily lives.”

Commenting on the fundraise the duo said, “We are glad to have WEH Ventures and Lead Angels on our side. Their deep connections in the ecosystem and years of expertise in the consumer brands business will help us massively scale up our business. Looking forward to receiving continued mentorship and fruitful advice.”