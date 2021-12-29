Now GameStop NFT marketplace website has application form

The stock of GameStop has taken a battering in the last month or two, but did you know that there is an underlying firm at work? Now, the GameStop NFT marketplace website now has an application form.

We first reported on the existence of this GameStop NFT website in May 2021, but it appears that things are gearing up for a debut soon. The message may be found on GameStop’s NFT website “The Players have the upper hand. The creators have all the power. The collectors have the upper hand.” A link to an Ethereum-based contract address is located beneath the image.

Many GameStop (GME) investors believe Loopring technology will fuel this new NFT industry. High throughput, security, and cheap costs are some of the benefits of Loopring’s “open-sourced, audited, and non-custodial exchange” protocol, according to the company. In preparation for the NFT marketplace’s upcoming debut, some GameStop investors and traders have begun amassing holdings in Loopring’s cryptocurrency, but it remains to be seen if this is a wise strategy.

The following are the questions asked on GameStop’s NFT marketplace creator sign-up form:

First up, what should we call you? Cool. Thanks for wanting to participate. What best describes you? Independent artist/creator/game dev/meme lord Company/brand/game studio/IP holder The third question is based on the answer to question 2. Please provide a link to your website or tell us a bit about your organization Have you ever created an NFT before? The fourth question is based on the answer to question 3. Have you used an Ethereum Wallet before? Please link to an NFT project you have previously created. What do you have in mind for collaborating with the GameStop NFT marketplace? Please provide your email/ethereum address so we can get back to you Awesome. Thank you. Leave any parting thoughts below, if you’d like.

The firm has not stated when the GameStop NFT marketplace will formally start, but it appears that things are heating up with the website upgrade and the need for developers to sign up. If GameStop and Loopring are successful in developing a viable alternative to OpenSea with lower transaction costs, it might be a game-changer for the Bitcoin community.

This could be used as another cause to criticize GameStop by those who despise NFTs. With the public backing the GameStop shareholder movement in 2021, it appears that 2022 will see even more discussion about the video game retailer as it continues to pivot away from brick-and-mortar retail outlets and toward new areas of the industry.

