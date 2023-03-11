Now you can use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch – Here is how

If you use an Apple Watch, we have something special for you that you might really enjoy! As a result, ChatGPT, which is currently the subject of much market hype and has already been adopted by a large number of users as a productivity tool, is now also supported by the Apple Watch.

This article is for Apple Watch users only, so please read it! However, if you’re a tech enthusiast as well, you might be one of the readers who are interested in learning how this works, isn’t that right? Therefore, this article is also for you people! Now let’s get into how ChatGPT will function on this generation of Apple Watches.

Use ChatGPT on Apple Watch – How to do it?

To support this AI chatbot, you don’t actually need to do anything particularly technical; all you need to do is gain access to the WatchGPT, which incorporates all the features from OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, it costs about US $3.99, which is equivalent to about Rs. 328 Indian rupees. If you are willing to pay this amount, you can download the WatchGPT app directly from the App store. You must now be aware of the steps necessary to enable ChatGPT support on your Apple Watch.

How does WatchGPT work in Apple Watch?

Talking about the working side of the WatchGPT, as per the creator of the app, it’s been said that the Apple Watch users will be able to interact with WatchGPT through their watch screen and they will be able to share their replies via SMS, email and even via social media. However, it’s quite important to keep your iPhone updated to iOS 13 and above before downloading the app.

Fortunately, Hidde Van der Ploeg, the creator of the WatchGPT, has stated that their product is actually available in the App Store and in many countries, including India, so readers from India are also covered here!

Talking more about this WatchGPT, it’s been also said that this new application will not only support a single language but also will be supporting other languages besides English like Dutch, French, and Spanish too, and in the near future, we might see the support for more other languages too.

The creator of the app also said that he and his team will be working towards improvising their WatchgPT with the help of Personal API key improvements, Acess History, and the self-learning capability which this AI tool will be having.