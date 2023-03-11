Samsung Galaxy A54 Launch Confirmed on March 16

The lineup of smartphones from Samsung’s Amazing series will soon undergo a fresh modification! For those who don’t know, Samsung’s A series smartphone range has consistently ranked among the best-selling premium budget smartphones in the industry. Users eagerly anticipate the A series smartphones every year, especially the sub-30,000 model.

What’s the motive for Samsung’s marketing of its A series lineup? Samsung’s A series lineup has primarily been focused on bringing all the premium software features from the flagship kings, S series, down to the budget premium category. In addition, the Galaxy A series also includes a few extra features like flagship cameras and a great display that together make for an excellent user experience.

Yet last year, we saw how the Galaxy A53 5G, its predecessor, captured market enthusiasm; today, it’s the turn of the Galaxy A54 5G. As many of you as possible must be among those who have been watching this smartphone’s progress towards release, the wait is now only a matter of a few more days. The good thing is that we do have some decent leaked rendered images as well as some tipped specification details, which when combined will give you a general sense of what the future cheap premium phone will have. Here are all the details you need:

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G – Rendered Images and Tipped Specification

According to the most recent rendered image leaks, it’s pretty obvious that Samsung wants to make its A series smartphone way more awesome and perhaps even funky, and for that reason, Samsung will sell its A54 5G smartphone in a variety of color options.

It’s pretty obvious that the design language used for this smartphone is very well-known in addition to the color options, don’t you think? You guessed correctly, yes! It closely resembles the lineup of the current flagship Galaxy S series. We can therefore predict that the design will definitely have a more premium feel than the Galaxy S series.

It has been reported that Samsung will use a 50MP sensor for the camera, which is bigger and more capable and will once again support OIS as well as Nightography from the Galaxy S series.

Sadly, there has been no chipset update! However, we firmly believe that Samsung will choose a Qualcomm chipset to establish a solid position in the market and will not take any chances given that their A series is already among the best-selling smartphones and that, with an Exynos chipset, it will be very challenging for Samsung to compete with their rivals.