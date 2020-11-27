“NR Narayana Murthy to Chair the jury to select the first ever TiE Global Entrepreneurship Awards”

TiE Global announces Global Entrepreneurship Awards for recognising and celebrating entrepreneurial excellence and the support systems for entrepreneurs.

These awards will recognise outstanding entrepreneurs who are shaping our world and also the key ecosystem players who are enabling the entrepreneurship to flourish.

These awards will be announced and presented on 10 th December,2020 during the TiE Global Summit attended by more than 20000 entrepreneurs from around the world.

6 Outstanding Entrepreneurs and 6 Ecosystem players will be recognised this year, selection is made by an eminent Jury consisting of distinguished personalities from around the world, chaired by N. R. Narayana Murthy, Founder Infosys Technologies

California November 25, 2020: TiE Global Entrepreneurship Awards are designed to honour the outstanding entrepreneurs for their stellar performance and recognising the key ecosystem stakeholders for their contribution to the start-up innovation, entrepreneurship development and investment climate. This initiative is in live with TiE’s mission of Fostering Entrepreneurship.

Mahavir Sharma, TiE Global Chair says that TiE has been working with entrepreneurs for almost 30 years to promote entrepreneurship. I am happy that we finally decided to recognise these stellar individuals and organisations who are making entrepreneurship not only possible but also accessible to anyone anywhere in the world.

Explaining the structure of these awards, Kali Gadiraju, Awards Chair and member of TiE Global Board of Trustees said, “There are two awards to honour lifetime achievements of first generation and second generation entrepreneurs and four awards to recognise outstanding entrepreneurs who created great Unicorns in lightning speed, rapidly listed, bootstrapped and very innovative. To ensure the selection process is thorough and objective, the team is mentored by leading Professors, Dr. Bala Balachandran of Kellogg School of Management and Prof. Kavil Ramachandran of Indian School of Business.”

Entrepreneurial ecosystems play a crucial role in fostering entrepreneurship and to recognize them we have awards for Angel Networks, VC Funds, Incubator/Accelerators, Universities, Corporates and Government ecosystems. The jury for the awards is headed by Mr. Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys Technologies and consists of distinguished personalities from around the world, viz. Dr. Jagdish Sheth, Emory University, Gururaj ‘Desh’ Deshpande, Sparta Group LLP, Ms. Ping Fu, Cofounder Geomagic, Dr. Simon Galpin, Sr. Advisor Bahrain Economic Dev Board, Richard Kalgaard, Publisher Forbes Magazine, Dr. Orna Berry, Chief Scientist Israel, Dr. Steven Sonsonio, Professor London Business School, Tim Draper, Founder Draper University.

Sridhar Reddy, Chair for the TiE Global Summit said, “this will be a remarkable entrepreneurship event conducted virtually and running non-stop for 60 hours. This year’s theme being entrepreneurship 360 will have several tracks viz. 250+ star speakers attended by more than 20000 entrepreneurs, 500+ curated 1-on-1 start-up meetings with mentors, 200+ investors from across the globe and TiE Global Awards presentation ceremony. This is the go to place for founders to network with global entrepreneurs and get visibility for their businesses, find advisors, investors, corporate honchos during these 3 days.”

TiE Global Entrepreneurship Awards https://tieglobalawards.org/ TiE Global https://tie.org/

About TiE Global:

TiE (The IndUS Entrepreneurs) is one of the largest global non-profit organizations focused on fostering entrepreneurship.

From our humble beginnings in Silicon Valley 28 years ago, TiE has grown to 61 Chapters in 14 countries with more than 15000 members worldwide and covers all the HNI’s into Tech, Angel investors and VC’s .

TiE Impact till date: 200 Billion+ USD through our angel and networking events. Most of it in India from Indian Citizens and Indian diaspora from outside and also within US by Indian Diaspora. Aim to bring in that much into India in the next few years from outside and much more from within India.

Impacted 50k students and women, future entrepreneurs by way of mentoring and aim to take it to one million in the next few years.

Our chapters worldwide organize 1000s of events and programs throughout the year to educate, inspire, mentor and fund entrepreneurs. But the TiE Global Summit (TGS) is the largest and the most prestigious event of all.