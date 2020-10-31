Nutrition healthcare startup Wellversed received funding from Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has recently invested an undisclosed amount in Nutrition healthcare startup Wellversed. The startup currently has a value of Rs 100 crores after the latest pre-series A funding round. Wellversed plans to use the funding to increase the reach of its products and also its health transformation guidance plan.

About Nutrition healthcare startup Wellversed

Wellversed was founded in 2018 by Aditya Seth, Aanan Khurma, and Ripunjay Chachan. It aims to provide nutrition plans to people with different regimes and fitness goals. Be it for losing weight, or gaining some, for diabetes, skin problems and more they provide over 12,000 health transforming routines for their users. It has also recently partnered up with the famous Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh to invest in the startup.

Comments of Yuvraj and the CEO on investment

Talking about the importance of health in an athlete’s life and how Yuvraj has struggled through cancer, the CEO of Wellversed, Aanam khurma, talked about how Yuvraj’s idea resonated with them. He said, “Yuvraj Singh has a high synergy with our brand in terms of the change that we aim to bring to the society at large. Having gone through his own unique journey as an elite athlete as well as a cancer survivor, Yuvraj understands the role nutrition in health and wellness, thereby bringing the much-needed knowledge and energy to the team.”

He also thanked Yuvraj for associating with the company and believing in their goal. Replying to the same Yuvraj said, “Wellversed is redefining the way nutrition and food products are crafted. It is not just another nutrition brand to me, it’s a technological innovation that paves the way for a fundamental change in the entire nutrition ecosystem. I am highly impressed by the energy, passion, and in-depth expertise of the founding team, whose core values resonate with those of YouWeCan (YWC).”

The company has shown huge growth over the last year. It managed to increase its operations by 250% and fulfilling 50k orders per month. It also has its products listed on various sites like Amazon and Bigbasket as well its own site. Nutrition healthcare startup Wellversed aims to become a global brand and seems to have the motivation for the same.

