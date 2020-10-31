Best smartphone deals on Amazon and Flipkart’s Diwali sale

You know its festival time when one sale ends and the other starts. So, it’s okay if you have missed the biggest sale of the year on Amazon and Flipkart as the Diwali sale has gone live. Though the deals in this sale aren’t as eye-catching as on the last sale, it isn’t bad at all. So, if you are looking to upgrade to a new smartphone here are the best smartphone deals you can get.

1) iPhone 11

If you are looking for an iPhone, then the iPhone 11 is one of the best smartphone deals for you. It is priced very competitively and comes with a capable camera setup and the powerful A13 Bionic chip. The only problem with the device is the 720p display and if you can overlook that simply go for it. The device will be priced at Rs 49,999 during the sale.

2)Redmi Note 9 pro

Well, the Diwali sale from Amazon has got some great deals for budget users too. The Redmi Note 9 pro will be available for just Rs 12,999 during the sale, making it an excellent buy. The device is powered by a snapdragon 720G chipset and also comes with a 6.67-inch Full-Hd display. It also comes with a 5000 mAh battery for all-day battery life.

3) OnePlus 8

If you are a power-user and are looking for the best android experience out there, then the OnePlus 8 won’t disappoint you. The device comes with a beautiful 90Hz Full-HD AMOLED panel and is powered by a Snapdragon 865. The Oneplus 8 will be available for Rs 39,999 during the sale and is a right buy if you don’t mind having mediocre cameras and the lack of an IP rating.

4) Samsung Galaxy M51

If you want a Samsung device? we have got you covered. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is an excellent device and comes with a gorgeous 6.7-inch F-Hd+ AMOLED panel. The device also packs in a massive 7000 mAh battery which supports 25-watts fast charging. For Camera enthusiasts, the device also has a large 64-Mp primary sensor and a capable 32-MP selfie camera. The device will be available for Rs 22,499 during the sale.

5) Oppo A52

Coming at Rs 15,990 the Oppo A52 is a great device at the price. It has a full-HD panel with a punch-hole upfront housing the 16-MP selfie camera. In the back, the device has a quad-camera setup and comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset. If your priority is getting an Oppo device, then this is a good choice else the better option will be to opt for Redmi Note 9 pro.

1) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

The Note 10 plus is a last-gen device, but if you are looking for an affordable note, it is still the one to go for. This is because the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are very expensive. If we compare the device to the current-gen flagships, the only drawbacks will be the fast-refresh rate display and the latest chipset. The cameras, though aren’t as good as the latest models have aged well and will get the job done. The device will be available for Rs 59,999 during the sale.

2) Samsung S20 Plus

A current-gen flagship at such a price is something we rarely see. It is one of the Best smartphone deals in this sale. The S20 Plus is available on Flipkart for just Rs 49,999 and is the best Samsung device to purchase unless you want a note. It is powered by the latest Exynos chip, comes with a quad-HD 120Hz AMOLED panel and sports high-resolution flagship cameras. It also has all the small things that only flagships offer like wireless charging and IP rating.

3) iPhone XR

Here is another iPhone deal that you can’t ignore. The iPhone XR we’ll be available for Rs 39,999 during the Flipkart Diwali sale. But before I recommend you this device remember a few things. Firstly it’s a two-year-old device, so it ain’t as powerful as the latest or even last-gen iPhones. Secondly, the device only has one rear-facing camera so no ultra-wide shots and finally, the iPhone 11 offers much more value at a slightly higher price. If these things don’t bother you than the iPhone XR is a great device.

4) Lg g8X

One of the most hyped phones of last Flipkart’s sale is the LG g8x. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset and will good cameras and display. It also has the dual-screen accessory in the box. The device will be available in a flash sale on 3rd Nov, 12 Pm for Rs 24,990 and is a good choice if updates and battery life aren’t your priorities.

5) Realme C11

Last but not least, a very budget device for those who might want a secondary phone or want to give something to their children. The Realme C11 comes at Rs 6,499 and is a good device for the price. The device has a 5000 mAh battery, 2gb RAM and is powered by the Mediatek G35 chipset.

If you have any good deal recommendations, let us know in the comments below. We will include them on our list of the best smartphone deals. And if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

