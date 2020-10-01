Nuvepro secured ₹6 Crores from 1Crowd

Nuvepro, a leading Cloud Labs for Education provider today announced that it had secured INR 6 crore in another funding round from existing investors, 1Crowd.

The company also announced the appointment of leading industry experts, Apratim Purakayastha (AP) and Milind Chalisgaonkar as advisors.

Giridhar LV, CEO, Nuvepro said, “We had a great journey so far and really proud of the progress we made in solving a key issue of technical learning with our hands-on Cloud Labs. We are prime for the next level of growth and very excited to welcome AP and Milind to our advisory team. We had 3X growth already this year and plan to use the additional round of funding from 1crowd to accelerate our growth plans by investing more into Product Development, Sales and Marketing.”

Prateek Goyal, Partner, 1Crowd said, “We are delighted to partner with Nuvepro in addressing the compelling needs of the upskilling / reskilling market in India and overseas. Over the last couple of years, Nuvepro has built a robust technology platform which gives its customers efficiency & flexibility while providing high quality Cloud Labs experience. We are excited by the vision of the team, their continuous endeavors to reach new heights in this space and look forward to the growth ahead.”