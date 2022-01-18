Nvidia Said To Have Delayed RTX 3090 Ti GPU

In January, NVIDIA unveiled its new flagship graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which was scheduled to ship later this month but that doesn’t seem to be the case. As you may know, Nvidia is rumored to have an RTX 3090 Ti graphics card on the horizon, as well as an updated RTX 3050 plus RTX 3070 Ti with more VRAM (16GB). The latest gossip from known leaker Igor (known from Igors Lab) is that the latest 16GB RTX 3070 Ti card is now delayed.

Additionally, the RTX 3090 Ti has the potential for massive memory boosts, making it the first Nvidia GPU to break 1000GB/s memory bandwidth. The new GeForce 3090 Ti does just that with an updated Micron GDDR6X module that runs at an impressive 21Gbps. Nvidia will likely want to upgrade the card to 20GB and create a new 3080 update to match it. Obviously, this will be a more affordable option for consumers than the RTX 3090 Ti, but we’ll have to wait to see if the RTX 3050 8GB comes out on its intended release on January 27th. Nvidia is believed to be specifically targeting the upgrade of the 16GB RTX 3070 Ti to the new Intel Arc graphics cards coming in 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards were sold out on launch day, and most retailers didn’t even have enough cards to sell. With the RTX 3080, the first in a new iteration of the 30-series, Nvidia says bots and scalpers are partly responsible for the poor customer experience. The last two Nvidia product launches have been in high demand, and stocks of the two most powerful new cards in existence, the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 are running out quickly, so this might be a reason for the RTX 3090 Ti delay. New information about upcoming NVIDIA GPU launches suggests that the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB and RTX 3070 Ti 16GB have been delayed due to ongoing component shortages.

An industry source said that NVIDIA had asked AIB partners to “suspend production” of their GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards. Production halted; multiple sources confirmed that was the case. At this point, it’s unclear what issues Nvidia is facing and whether those issues will require hardware modifications by AIB to create their own RTX 3090 graphics cards. The proposed RTX 3090 Ti will be Nvidia’s new flagship for the GPU Ampere line. Fully powered GA102 with 10,752 CUDA cores and an incredibly high TDP of 450W.