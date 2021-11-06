NFTs and Play-to-Earn are future of gaming says EA CEO

NFTs and Play-to-Earn models are booming in popularity right now. We are seeing the price of Axie Infinity (Play-to-Earn) token boom in value in the last 6 months. And on the other hand, we all know about NFTs that has become the new home for artists, brands, and celebrities to sell their creations. All this shows that we are at the cusp of a new revolution. And even the EA CEO thinks that as he said NFTs and Play-to-Earn are the future of the gaming industry. And I cannot agree more.

NFTs and Play-to-Earn in gaming

EA or Electronic Arts are really popular for their games and sports franchises like FIFA and NBA. And they are a believer in NFTs and Play-to-Earn. The concepts are so intriguing that it seems worth a shot to implement them in games. For example, NFTs can be implemented in games to own objects that are generally bought from stores. They can also be transferred from one player to another.

On the other hand, the Play-to-earn model describes itself. The games are designed in such a way that they generate native tokens on playing the game that can be sold in the open market. And this type of model has become very popular due to Axie Infinity’s implementation. But do note that generally, this kind of game requires quite some investment to get started. But maybe that will change in the future.

The CEO of Electronic Arts said that these technologies are still very early and cannot be ignored as what they can bring to the gaming industry. He also talked about their popular FIFA game saying that players want more than just being able to play a game. And NFTs and Play-to-earn bring a lot of digital experiences to these users.

We should definitely not discard these ideas

Even if you think that NFTs and Play-to-Earn models won’t be a fit in the gaming industry, they are definitely not discardable. The technologies are still new and a lot of work is going on in the space. We have seen some implementations that seem promising, but in the future, we can expect a lot more from them. So, let’s just wait for the big companies to take full advantage of them.

