Occupier bags USD 5 million to lease management platforms

Occupier is a New York-based real estate firm that builds software to enable businesses to make better real estate decisions. Recently, the start-up has announced to raise funds worth USD 5 million in order to lease management platforms that will ultimately empower its Real estate teams and finance teams.

Founded back in 2018 by Andrew Flint, Matthew Giffune and Erik Pearson, Occupier has raised USD 5 million in its latest Seed funding round led by MetaProp and Alate Partners. The round also saw participation from Second Century Ventures and Thomson Reuters which are both industry-leading commercial real estate dominants in the United States of America.

The company mentioned in a statement that Occupier is different from other lease management systems across the United States because it provides an intuitive user experience which is known to engage stakeholders inside as well as outside the business, as mentioned in a report by Alley Watch. The company carries with itself, the capability of automating the vast process in the field of real estate. Occupier intends to automate planning, negotiation, lease management, site selection and compliance with lease accounting standards. Basically, the platform automates the entire decision-making process when it comes to real estate. The centralised lease workflow provides efficiency and transparency in the process.

The impact of COVID-19 on the real estate sector in the United States has been similar to what every other business has experienced. The pandemic has practically forced people to re-think their real estate strategy to ensure long-term profits and success. As it is generally believed, real-estate is a major expense in one’s life decisions and the COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies to go through their lease agreements and all real estate documentation to understand their rights as per the real estate contracts. As mentioned in a report by Alley Watch, Occupier serves as a system of record that maintains the efficiency in the overall workflow for commercial real estate in the United States of America. Communication of employees, collaborations, data access, all of it has been made more efficient and effective with the help of Occupier’s software.

The company is backed by three main investors- Chicago-based accelerator, REACH; Second Century Ventures, a Venture Capital fund; and Alate Partners from Canada.

Furthermore, when asked about the recent funding, the company mentions utilising this latest infusion of funds to scale up their core team. Occupier plans to hire talents in the fields of Marketing, Sales and Engineering. In addition to this, the platform also aims to solve more problems by accelerating their product portfolio for an increasingly wide range of new stakeholders on the likes of brokerage and commercial real estate.