OceanGate Motivates Engineering Students to Develop Cost-Efficient Submarine Battery

OceanGate, a company dedicated to underwater exploration, approached engineering students at Washington State University (WSU) in the fall semester of 2018 with a unique problem. They sought to find a cost-efficient solution for a deep-sea smart battery to power their innovative submersible vehicle. This report examines the collaboration between OceanGate and WSU students, highlighting their efforts to develop a more affordable prototype that could meet safety requirements.

OceanGate’s Quest for a Cost-Efficient Battery:

Recognizing the long lead time and high costs associated with existing systems, OceanGate Engineering believed that alternative approaches could be explored. They presented the challenge to the WSU engineering students, emphasizing the need for a battery prototype that was not only cost-effective but also readily available. The company expressed its belief that commercial off-the-shelf parts and low-cost circuits could be utilized more extensively to achieve this goal.

The Collaborative Effort:

The students at WSU took on the challenge, forming a group project aimed at creating a more affordable deep-sea smart battery. Their ultimate objective was to develop a prototype that could significantly reduce costs. By leveraging parts from a local store that offered efficiency and cost-effectiveness, the students managed to produce a prototype that was approximately $50,000 cheaper than previous designs. Their innovative approach showcased the potential for utilizing off-the-shelf components to create a more affordable battery solution.

WSU’s Appreciation and OceanGate’s Response:

Following the collaboration, WSU’s Everett campus released a statement expressing their appreciation for OceanGate’s partnership and contributions to the academic community. However, the statement was later revised to refer to OceanGate as an “incredible advocate” of WSU Everett and higher education, removing the mention of a formal partnership. A WSU spokesperson clarified that the student capstone projects did not constitute formal contracts or partnerships. Furthermore, communication between WSU and OceanGate ceased after the graduation of the involved students in 2019.

Pressure and Innovation at OceanGate:

OceanGate’s CEO, Stockton Rush, had positioned himself and the company as revolutionary disruptors in the industry. This included controversial decisions such as forgoing third-party safety certification, known as “classing,” for their submersible vehicle named Titan. Additionally, they utilized a carbon fiber hull, considered an “experimental” approach that raised concerns among industry experts due to its inherent limitations. Rush’s desire to be remembered as an innovator pushed OceanGate to explore unconventional methods, evident in their collaboration with the WSU students.

OceanGate’s collaboration with engineering students from WSU highlights the company’s dedication to finding cost-efficient solutions for their submersible vehicles. The project demonstrated the potential for utilizing off-the-shelf components and innovative approaches to significantly reduce costs. While it remains uncertain whether the student-developed battery prototype was ultimately used in the Titan, the collaborative effort showcased the pressures faced by OceanGate and their commitment to pushing boundaries in underwater exploration.

OceanGate’s pursuit of a cost-efficient battery for their submersible vehicle reflects the broader challenges faced by companies operating in the field of deep-sea exploration. The costs associated with developing and maintaining advanced technology for underwater missions can be prohibitively high. Additionally, the long lead time to market and limited availability of specialized components further contribute to the financial strain.

By engaging with engineering students at WSU, OceanGate recognized the potential for fresh perspectives and innovative thinking. Leveraging the knowledge and creativity of the next generation of engineers, the company sought to tap into cost-effective solutions that could revolutionize the industry. The collaboration with WSU not only provided an opportunity for the students to apply their theoretical knowledge in a real-world context but also allowed OceanGate to benefit from their resourcefulness and ingenuity.

The success of the project, with the WSU students producing a battery prototype that was significantly cheaper than previous designs, underscored the importance of exploring alternative approaches. It showcased the value of incorporating readily available off-the-shelf parts and low-cost circuits, challenging the notion that expensive, custom-made components were the only viable option. The WSU students’ ability to identify efficient and cost-effective components from a local store demonstrated the potential for cost savings without compromising safety or functionality.

However, the ultimate fate of the student-developed battery prototype and its integration into the Titan remains unclear. While the recent disappearance of the Titan raises questions about its technology and safety, it cannot be conclusively determined whether the battery developed by the WSU students was utilized in the ill-fated submersible.

