Oil Demand Could Plunge 30% in the Next 5 Years: Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood

According to Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of Ark Invest, oil demand could plunge by 30% over the next five years. Wood cites the increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) as the main reason for this prediction.

Wood notes that the global shift towards EVs is happening at a faster pace than many had anticipated.

Many countries, including the United Kingdom and China, have set ambitious targets for phasing out gasoline and diesel cars, and major car manufacturers are investing heavily in EV technology. This shift is expected to significantly reduce the oil demand, as EVs run on electricity rather than gasoline or diesel.

In addition to the increasing popularity of EVs, Wood also cites other factors that could contribute to a decline in oil demand. These include the growth of the sharing economy, which could lead to fewer cars on the road, and the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, which could reduce the need for fossil fuels.

Despite the potential decline in demand, Wood believes that the oil industry will continue to play an important role in the global economy. She notes that oil is still a vital component in many industrial processes and that it will continue to be needed for the production of certain plastics, chemicals, and fertilizers.

However, Wood’s prediction raises the question of the long-term sustainability of the oil industry. With the increasing adoption of EVs, renewable energy, and energy-efficient technologies, it is clear that the world is moving towards a more sustainable future, and the oil industry will need to adapt to this shift.

The increasing popularity of EVs, as well as the growth of the sharing economy and the adoption of renewable energy sources, are expected to significantly reduce the oil demand. The oil industry will need to adapt to this shift and find ways to sustain its business.

The future of oil industry

The oil industry is already facing challenges as the world shifts towards cleaner energy sources. Oil prices have been volatile in recent years, and the industry has had to contend with oversupply, low demand, and a lack of investment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a significant impact on the industry, with travel restrictions and lock-downs leading to a sharp drop in demand for oil.

To adapt to the changing market, many oil companies are investing in new technologies such as carbon capture and storage, which can help to reduce their carbon footprint.

Some companies are also investing in renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, to diversify their business and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.