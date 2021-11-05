Ola CEO tweets about selling 1000+ cars, but is chastised for a poor purchasing experience and e-scooter delay

In a recent release, Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal stated that the firm has sold over 1000 cars through its used car platform Ola cars. Agarwal shared the statistics via Twitter, claiming that over 1000 used cars were sold over the previous weekend, up until November 2. Agarwal made an allusion to flying cars while posting the post, stating that used autos had been flying off the cabinets.

While many people praised and congratulated the OLA CEO on his achievement via Twitter, many others voiced their concerns about some bad shopping for experience, the vehicles being too expensive, and even trolled him over the delay in the delivery of the Ola S1 electric scooter, which was promised over two months ago.

While some Twitter users complained about troubles with the website, others pointed out that the prices of used automobiles on Ola Cars are more than on other sites such as OLX. There were a few consumers that used the Ola Cars platform but were dissatisfied with their purchase.

One user commented saying: “I’m very sorry to say this that I just regret for choosing @OlaCarsOfficial to buy a pre-owned car. Worst experience ever in my life. Coming up with silly false price excuse just a day before the delivery. Trust I had in Ola cars was broken.”

Ola Cars Carnival is live and over this weekend leading up to Dhanteras we sold 1000+ Cars! Check out our better-than-new buying experience on https://t.co/eOn98EBZDx @OlaCarsOfficial pic.twitter.com/1jp3DM3EDY — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 2, 2021

Twitter users also used the chance to express their dissatisfaction with Ola Electric’s delivery delays and the fact that consumers are unable to test drive the vehicle.

Several consumers have noted that as a result of Ola’s delivery delays, they have either cancelled or are planning to cancel their reservations.

Even Nikunj Sanghi, an auto industry expert and former President of FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations), tweeted in October, saying “Ola Electric has been extremely non-transparent about the deliveries. Also collecting 100 per cent advance payment 2 /3 months before delivery date (which itself is undefined) is never heard of in the industry!!”

They @OlaElectric are extremely non-transparent about the deliveries!!

Also collecting 100% advance payment 2 /3 months before delivery date (which itself is undefined) is never heard of in the industry!!@BertrandGDsouza @uttkarshtimes @Parikshitl @sumantbanerji https://t.co/iOOTYiASDJ — Nikunj Sanghi (@nikunjsanghi) October 19, 2021

Last week, the company unveiled Ola Cars Carnival, a pre-owned automobile festival with bargains and offers on 2000+ cars on the Ola Cars platform.

Customers can get savings of up to Rs 1 lakh as part of this festive deal, as well as other industry firsts like free servicing for up to 2 years, a 12-month warranty, and a 7-day return policy.