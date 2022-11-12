Black Friday Deal for Samsung Galaxy S22+& Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you’re seeking to buy a new flagship smartphone this year, the Black Friday Sale is a great opportunity to do so. The Galaxy S22 series comprises three different variants where the smallest, the Galaxy S22 smartphone has already been selling at a discounted price, check out the article here.

Despite the fact that this smartphone was released a year ago, it remains a popular choice for many clients since it offers the greatest and most up-to-date specifications. However, if you are thinking about purchasing this smartphone during this deal, we have all you need to know about the decreased pricing as well as the specifications.

Black Friday Deals for Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra

Many businesses are taking part in this event and, in particular, are offering discounts on Galaxy smartphones. We filtered out a few select stores, and if you’re lucky, you can even acquire gift vouchers to add to your order, lowering the total cost even further.

Are you unsure about which retailer to go with? Don’t worry, we did the research for you, and we came to the conclusion that Best Buy offers the best deals on these Galaxy flagships. As previously said, Best Buy is an excellent option. Concerning the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra at Best Buy.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22+ smartphone, this flagship was released at a premium price of $999, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, a $250 price cut has been announced, bringing the price down to $749.99. If you need more capacity, you can obtain an identical smartphone with up to 256GB of extra storage. This smartphone will cost you an additional $50, bringing the total price to $799.99.

That was regarding the Samsung Galaxy S22+, but if you’re interested in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, it’s been reported that the price has now been reduced by $300, with the price now being $899. You can get up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for this price.

You can also purchase additional RAM plus storage, which is 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for just $999, bringing the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB RAM edition below $1000 for the first time.

Talking about the smartphone discount, we also have other smartphones which are going on sale for this Black Friday Sale 2022. We have already covered a dedicated article on discounts on Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel 6a, Apple iPhone 13, and Apple iPhone 13 Pro.