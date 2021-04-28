One of the biggest tech events, CES Will Held In Las Vegas As An “In-Person” Event In 2022

The world’s largest technology conference will be returning with its in-person event in 2022, says a report

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) revealed today that the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will return to an in-person format in Las Vegas in 2022, marking the return of the world’s largest tech conference.

For what it’s worth, the CTA had planned to have an in-person CES in 2022 all along. Thanks to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the company had already revealed intentions to do so in July 2020, when it announced that CES 2021 would be moving to an all-digital platform.

This year, several big tech conventions, such as IFA 2021 in the fall, are switching to in-person activities.

CES 2022 will take place from January 5th to January 8th, with the regular media days on January 3rd and 4th preceding the conference itself.

The upcoming meeting, according to the announcement, will be a mix of sorts, with events taking place both physically and online.

Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Sony have all confirmed their attendance. To ensure a healthy event for participants, the CTA says CES 2022 will meet the CDC’s coronavirus prevention recommendations, as well as state and municipal guidelines for Nevada and the city of Las Vegas.