OnePlus 10 will be introducing a major hardware change

The OnePlus 10 might surprise everyone by using a different brand of processor than the OnePlus has used since its first flagship. Thus according to Ice Universe, OnePlus might be one of the first firms to obtain MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9000 system-on-chip.

Despite the fact that the chipset was only recently disclosed, the specifications indicate to it being a flagship-worthy piece of silicon, and hence something that would go in the OnePlus 10 rather than one of its lower Nord handsets.

The first batch of manufacturers equipped with MTK Dimensity 9000 include vivo, realme, Xiaomi, OPPO, Samsung, Motorola and OnePlus. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 19, 2021

OnePlus has always utilised Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. This changed early this year with the release of the OnePlus Nord 2 with a Dimensity 1200-AI. This mid-range CPU, which comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM depending on the model, showed to be just as competent as an equal Snapdragon 7-series chip, surpassing comparable Android phones in some of our tests.

The recently unveiled Dimensity 9000 (via GSMArena) boasts a number of global firsts. It’s constructed on a 4-nanometer technology, which makes it denser than the 5nm Apple A15 processor in the iPhone 13 or the Snapdragon 888 found in the Galaxy S21, OnePlus 9, and many other premium Android phones.

MediaTek also claims that the 9000 processor is the first to handle up to 320MP photography, three simultaneous 4K video recordings, and the usage of Bluetooth 5.3 for stronger, more robust connectivity to peripherals.

The benchmark scores obtained by MediaTek with the processor appear to outperform the “Android flagship” and “2021 flagship,” which might allude to the Snapdragon 888 and A15.

The Dimensity 9000 processor is also used by Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Motorola, and Samsung, according to Ice Universe. Samsung is a particular surprise here, as it manufactures its own Exynos series of CPUs.

With the time being, it is unclear what it has in mind for this new MediaTek processor, so we can only hope that further speculations will fill in the gaps shortly.

The Snapdragon 898, which we anticipated seeing in the OnePlus 10, has yet to be formally disclosed. However, it is expected to power the majority of Android flagships next year, including the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Of course, it’s possible that OnePlus will continue to employ this technology. Given that the OnePlus 10 would most likely have basic and Pro variants, the aim might be to further distinguish the two devices by selling different CPUs on each.

The OnePlus 10 is gradually gaining attention as a result of an increasing number of leaks. We’ve had a glimpse at the OnePlus 10 Pro’s apparent new design, which has a prominent square camera block with the name of Hasselblad, the Swedish camera manufacturer that assisted OnePlus in tuning the cameras of the OnePlus 9 series.

According to rumours, the device’s features aren’t much that different from the OnePlus 9. However, the new model only with three rear cameras (especially in comparison to roughly four on the OnePlus 9 Pro), the emergence of a ColorOS-derived os (as a result of OnePlus’ merger with affiliated smartphone manufacturer Oppo), and a new 5x optical zoom telephoto camera all recommend that this phone still will experience substantially different.

In terms of a release date, the OnePlus 10 might possibly have two. According to a new report, OnePlus plans to debut the phone in China only in January or February, a few months sooner than usual. The worldwide release might potentially happen in March, which is the usual month for OnePlus flagship launches.

