OnePlus 10R Specification leaked prior to launch

While OnePlus was formerly recognized for releasing two products each year, the company has changed its approach and now releases many classes of smartphones.

The business is presently preparing for the release of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and now a forthcoming gadget — the OnePlus 10R — has leaked online with a full specs sheet.

The OnePlus 10R, as the name indicates, is a low-cost high-performance smartphone from the business that is expected to compete with smartphones such as the Realme GT Neo 3. The following are the full specifications of the OnePlus 10R, as reported by 91mobiles in conjunction with Yogesh Brar.

Leaked Specifications for OnePlus 10R

According to the source, the OnePlus 10R would include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Again, we don’t expect OnePlus to use an LTPO 2.0 panel on the OnePlus 10R, since this technology is more likely to be saved for high-end smartphones like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10R is expected to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC, which looks to be a popular chip of 2022 for upper mid-range smartphones.

The processor is expected to be coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage, but there will be no microSD card port for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone is reported to contain a triple camera configuration at the back, including a 50MP main camera with 4K video recording, OIS, and other capabilities.

The OnePlus 10R is also reported to contain a 16MP selfie camera, which is expected to shoot a 4K video. The OnePlus 10R’s camera configuration is similar to that of the Realme GT Neo 3.

The OnePlus 10R is reported to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery. The gadget is reported to be capable of 150W rapid charging, and the charger is likely to be included in the retail box. As a result, at least at launch, the OnePlus 10R will be the quickest charging OnePlus smartphone ever. The OnePlus 10R is expected to cost approximately Rs. 40,000, similar to the previously introduced OnePlus 9RT.

Conclusion:

OnePlus 10R will be a new addon towards the budget premium segment and will be competing smartphones from iQOO, Oppo (its own sister brand), Xiaomi, and even Apple and Samsung. Although looking at the specification leaks, it looks like the smartphone markets will get more spice for the audience.

Also Read: