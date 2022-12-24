OnePlus 11 Series New Specification Leaked Online

OnePlus is a technology company that produces smartphones, smart TVs, and other consumer electronics. The company first started off with its new flagship phones where we got to see the new OnePlus phones which came with a great range of flagship specifications onboard. With more smartphones being launched every year, the company slowly gained traction in the Indian markets and also expanded to other gadget industries which include the set of smart TVs, audio devices, and more.

With the first new OnePlus smartphones, now the Chinese giant is bringing its new 11th flagship which will be the OnePlus 11 series. As a piece of good news, the company has also confirmed that they will be launching these new flagships in February 2023.

Although the details about the launch are revealed what will the smartphone feature on the specification side? It’s something which you want to know ain’t that right? So, here we have brought the new leaked details about the specification side for this upcoming phone.

OnePlus 11 Series – Leaked Specification

What will this new flagship beast feature out of the box? Although, OnePlus gave us a hint about the design and the launch date. On the design side, the new revelations show that the upcoming OnePlus 11 will be coming with a circular-housed camera setup on the backside and again OnePlus will be joining hands with the smartphone camera optics maker, Hasselblad to improve its image output.

However, before the launch, the smartphone has been spotted on different certification platforms which gives us the hint about the possible features we will get to see with this new flagship beast. Talking about the certifications, the smartphone was first spotted in the TENAA certification which gave an idea about the specification.

The certification reveals that the smartphone will be coming with a faster RAM of up to 16GB in capacity and will be in DDDR5x configuration. Also, OnePlus seem to have upgraded its storage capacity where UFS 3.0 to UFS 4.0 is the new transition that you will get to see.

On the storage options, OnePlus will be sticking the 256GB and 512Gb, and possibly we might see a 1TB variant as well. On the display side, the smartphone will be coming with a bigger 6.7-inch display which will be coming with support for a peak resolution of up to 3216x1440p, and also it will be a 120Hz faster refresh rate screen.

We also have details about the camera, where the triple circular housed cameras will include a 50MP main shooter which will be coupled with a 48MP Ultrawide shooter and then a 32MP telephoto shooter (so there is no gimmicky optical zoom sensor).

Also, it’s been said that the Pro variant of the OnePlus 11 series will be featuring a bigger MP sensor which will possibly be a 200MP sensor. On the battery side, the smartphone features a bigger 4870mAH battery, and then it will be coming with faster wired charging support for up to 125W.