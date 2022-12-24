In terms of online censorship, Elon Musk says the FBI “obviously overreached”

Elon Musk said on Saturday that he supports the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for its efforts to protect the public. In addition that certain members of the agency did contact Twitter staff to block information and suppress voices.

He suppressed free speech on January 8, 2021. Two days after the storming of Capitol Hill that left five people dead. The former US President of the United States was allegedly silenced and censored by high-ranking Twitter personnel. It also included former high-ranking FBI lawyer Jim Baker.

When a user asked Musk if the FBI was still employed at Twitter, moreover, if conservative Twitter accounts were reportedly being suspended for speaking out against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address in the US, Musk responded, “To be clear, I am overall very much pro-FBI. The agency does a great deal of important work protecting the public.”

“That mentioned, no organization is ideal, and a part of the FBI overreached concerning online censorship,” Musk added.

According to the most recent Twitter Files, the service officials “liaised with government enforcement and intelligence agencies about moderation of election-related content.”

The FBI came under fire from a few people. These people claimed that the law enforcement agency instructed Twitter to delete other materials. In addition to the news about Hunter Biden’s laptop computer.

In a statement, the FBI stated, “it is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists. Additionally, others are feeding the public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency”.

Elon Musk is suspending accounts of Journalists on Twitter

In the days following the so-called Twitter Files’ Internet release, it was pretty simple to completely discount all of their discoveries. But unfortunately, many progressives saw the situation as a right-coded diversion that was best mocked or completely disregarded.

First, it was a production of Elon Musk, who has turned into a childish reactionary who unilaterally suspends journalist accounts and hurls illogical jabs at his 122 million followers.

The mainstream could collectively relegate their reporting to a psychological backwater while authors like Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss shrieked about the significance of what was discovered.

However, the Twitter Files are significant. First, they are essential because, for around a fourth of Americans use it. As well as the numerous powerful politicians, journalists, commentators, and celebrities who continue to occupy the site. Twitter has taken on the role of the de facto public square.

As evident in 2020, Twitter can control how widely news is spread. The documents revealed how Twitter deliberated over blocking the specific account. Donald Trump’s being the biggest and ultimately suppressed reporting by the New York Post on Hunter Biden’s laptop.