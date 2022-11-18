OnePlus 11 to ship with a Ceramic body & 16GB of RAM

It’s time for OnePlus to launch its new flagship for the year, which is the new OnePlus 11 series. After launching the OnePlus 10 series smartphones, the smartphone gained great popularity among the audience for providing the best features for a great price tag. After the launch of this smartphone, we already have many leaks buzzing around about the upcoming OnePlus 11 Series.

A few of the leaks which follow about this smartphone are that it could possibly feature an upgrade on the design side as well as on the RAM side. If you are among the ones waiting for this smartphone to launch, here we have got you covered with everything you should know about this smartphone prior to launch.

OnePlus 11 Series Leaked to feature a Ceramic Body and 16GB of RAM

The OnePlus 11 series is expected to be released shortly, but information regarding this smartphone has already leaked. We got a leak from a renowned Weibo tipster dubbed Digital Chat Station stating that OnePlus is focusing on improving the texture and performance of its forthcoming flagship.

On the design front, this smartphone might have a surrounding metallic frame with a ceramic covering on the back. This will undoubtedly give this smartphone a premium appearance.

The insider also stated that the forthcoming flagship may include a single punch hole cutout directly on the front side for capturing selfie pictures, similar to the previous year’s flagship. For this year’s flagship, we will get an AMOLED curved display with a max resolution of QHD+. This display will be spread across a massive 6.7-inch in size.

It has also been stated that the camera will receive a significant boost! However, it has been stated that there will be a trio-encased camera on the back side, which will include a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP Ultra Wide Angle sensor, and a 32MP telephoto sensor.

Just like for the previous year’s flagship, for this year’s flagship, we will again see OnePlus joining hands with the Hassleband to provide an upgrade on the camera side.

It has also been stated that this smartphone would get a speed boost by adding a faster LPDDR5X RAM with a capacity of up to 16GB, as well as compatibility with UFC 4.0 storage.

However, there have been no updates on which phone Digital Chat Station is referring to! Is the OnePlus 11 Pro? Or will the OnePlus 11 Ultra be released? We will keep you updated when additional information becomes available.

When will this OnePlus 11 Series Launch?

As of now, we don’t have any updates regarding the launch of this OnePlus 11 series smartphone. We shall be updating you as soon as things get confirmed officially.