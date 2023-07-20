OnePlus 12 Series: Powerful Upgrades Unveiled for 2024!

The new flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus. After launching their new OnePlus 11 series back in last year but for this year, it’s been speculated to launch the new OnePlus 12 series. However, talking about the new OnePlus 12 series many new upgrades are expected to feature for this year’s flagships.

OnePlus 12 has been spotted online where it was said that the smartphone will be way more powerful flagship this year. In this new flagship, it’s been said that the smartphone will be showcasing a new design combined with improved performance and cameras and also a better screen too.

OnePlus 12 Series – New Upgrades on the Specification Side

As per the latest leaks and rumors, it’s been said that the smartphone will be coming with a green screen side where you will be getting a 6.7-inch panel on the front side. The display will be supporting a peak resolution of up to QHD+ and it will be a new Curved AMOLED panel which will again support a faster refresh as well.

The display will be quite similar to the display which has been offered already for the previous year’s flagships like OnePlus 11 series. Moving inside to the internals, here it’s been said that OnePlus will be featuring a significant upgrade. The smartphone will be powering the latest and most powerful Qualcomm flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which is among the most powerful chipset for a smartphone right now.

Alongside the new Snapdragon chipset, the smartphone will be coming with a faster LPDDR5X RAM which is up to 16GB and also you get faster internal storage which is the new UFS 4.0 storage, here the smartphone will possibly come with a 256GB, and a 512GB of storage variant.

On the charging side, the smartphone will be coming with a faster as well as bigger battery where it’s been speculated that the smartphone will be coming with an even bigger 5400mAh battery. You will be able to charge this phone for as faster wired charging of up to 100W and then you can also charge this phone via the new 50W wireless charging.

Talking about the connectivity side, the smartphone will be coming with a dedicated 5G connectivity combined with Dual 4K VoLTE support and the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity too. On the port side, the smartphone will be coming with a dedicated USB Type-C port and also the smartphone will be coming with stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos.

If we move to the camera side, the smartphone will be coming with an improved camera setup where it has been said that the smartphone will be coming with a 50MP primary camera sensor which is again combined with a 50MP Ultra-wide angle sensor and also a 64MP telephoto camera sensor too.

Moving to the front side of the smartphone, here it’s been said that the smartphone will be coming with an improved front camera which will be a 32MP front selfie shooter. Moving to the software side, now you can get to taste the latest software where you will be getting Android 14 out of the box which will be having the latest Oxygen OS on top of it.

When will the new OnePlus 12 launch?

As far as launch is concerned, here it’s been said that the new OnePlus 12 series which will be including a OnePlus 12 and a OnePlus 12 Pro variant will be making its way to launch in January of the coming year. One month before, the smartphone will be launched in China after which in January we will get to see the smartphone make its way to launch in 2024.

