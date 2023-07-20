Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Flip 5 & Z Fold 5: Slimmer, Lighter, Better!

Korean giant, Samsung has finally teased a new slimmer as well as lighter foldable phones for this year, the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The recent leak about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 gives a good glimpse into the features and specifications of the upcoming flagship foldable as well as flippable phone from Samsung.

For the people who aren’t aware! The Korean giant, Samsung has been planning to launch its new premium foldable and flip phone for the year during the upcoming new launch event set by Samsung on the 26th of July this year.

Samsung President TM Roh teases more about Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5

TM Roh, the president as well as the head of the MX Business of Samsung Electronics just dropped a new teaser about the upcoming flippable and foldable phone which will be launched in the coming next week.

Talking more about this phone, it was said that the new foldable as well-flippable phone will be coming up with a great set of specifications and features. As far as teases are concerned, Roh shared on Twitter saying that “raised the standards.”

In addition to that, he also shared with his fans that “every gram and millimeter in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough,” and last the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be “ more thinner and lighter than their predecessors.”

Other new leaks for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5

As far as new leaks are concerned, it’s been said that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be coming with a great set of specifications and also there will be many changes on the design side.

To make it even better, the smartphone will be coming with an even studier as well as smoother hinge design which will be allowing you to have an even smaller hinge gap which will be reducing the foldable line in the center.

Talking more about the flippable as well as the foldable phone, here it’s been said that the new flippable phone will be coming with an even bigger cover display on the front side which is an even improved and bigger cover display. Not only in the display but hew new flip phone as well as the foldable phone will be coming with a great improvement on the hardware as well as software too.

Talking more about the smartphone, the Samsung president also confirmed that the new smartphone will be launched alongside the new next-generation tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab, and also the smartphone will b coming with a great design as well as a specification too.

Other leaks and rumors about Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5

Talking about the other leaks and rumors about the upcoming new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. On the specification side, the Z Fold 5 will be coming with a bigger 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel as the main display and also the smartphone will be coming with a dedicated cover screen which has been spread across 6.2 inches.

Talking about Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone, here it’s been said that the smartphone will be coming with a 6.2-inch main display which is combined with a cover display of 3.4 inches as well. On the camera side, Z Fold 5 will be coming with a trio-housed camera on the rear side which will be showcasing a huge improvement compared to its predecessors.

Now getting back to the Z Flip 5 phone, here it’s been said that the new flip phone will be coming with a duo housed cameras on the rear side and also the smartphone will be coming with a waterdrop hinge.

