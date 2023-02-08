OnePlus Ace 2 and OnePlus Buds Ace launched in China

Chinese giant, OnePlus has finally launched its new gadgets within its Ace lineup. For the people who aren’t aware of the OnePlus Ace series, then you should know that this is the new budget-friendly series from OnePlus where the user will be able to get the chance to experience the latest and also premium techs from OnePlus and all of them for a lower budget pricing.

We already have a large number of items in the Ace range, and OnePlus has now introduced the next iteration of those devices. The new OnePlus Ace 2 Smartphone and OnePlus Buds Ace are included in the Ace product line. If you’re wanting to switch to a new device, be sure to read this post since we’ve got you covered with all the necessary updates:

OnePlus Ace 2 – Specification and Features

Talking about the brand-new OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone’s features and specifications. The smartphone will be able to provide all of the flagship premium features in this case, including the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which will be paired with quicker RAM of up to 16GB in the form of LPDDR5X, as well as faster UFS 3.1 storage of up to 512GB. You will not be able to add a microSD card to this phone’s storage, exactly as with all other premium flagships from OnePlus.

Speaking of other smartphones, this one has a larger 6.74-inch screen that can handle up to 2772×1240 pixels at its highest resolution. It also has an AMOLED display and a 120HZ quicker refresh rate. Additionally, Asahi glass protection will be provided for you.

If we shift our attention to the camera department, we can observe that this smartphone has a triple-housed camera set, including a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide angle, and a 2MP macro camera. You will also have the choice of OIS, which will give you a better video option (Optical Image Stabilization).

You’ll get a larger 5,000 mAh battery on the battery side, and OnePlus will use Oppo’s SuperVooc technology to charge it with cable charging of 100W.

OnePlus Ace 2 – Price

If you are thinking about the pricing, as of now the pricing of this new OnePlus Ace 2 is set starting at CNY 2,799 which then goes up to CNY 3,499.

OnePlus Buds Ace 2 – Specification and Features

Now, talking about the new earbuds from OnePlus, the Buds Ace 2 here it’s been said that it is the new earbuds that come with a bigger 12.4mm titanium-plated diaphragm. Here, you also get support for the BassWave EQ which will be helping to analyze the sound and also boost up the low-frequency sound sources.

OnePlus has also added a dedicated feature for active noise cancellation, touch controls, and also IP55 Rating and then you will also be getting a bigger 41mAh battery alongside the charging case where the charging case will be coming with a 480mAh cell.

The company is offering an overall battery backup of up to 7 hours and if you keep your ANC turned off then you will be getting 36 hours of battery. Also, OnePlus claims that you will be getting support for faster charging in just 10 minutes.

OnePlus Buds Ace 2 – Price

The pricing of this OnePlus Buds Ace 2 TWS has been set for CNY 249.