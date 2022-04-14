OnePlus Ace spotted via 3C Certification alleging launch on April 21

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors and leaks lately about an impending OnePlus smartphone called the OnePlus Ace. The handset with the product number PGKM10 that was identified on the 3C certification database and Geekbench benchmarking platform could be the OnePlus Ace, according to reports.

What will OnePlus Ace launch?

The OnePlus Ace’s launch has now been confirmed by the business in an official statement. According to the same, the forthcoming smartphone will be unveiled on April 21st at 7:30 p.m. The firm has officially released the OnePlus Ace launch date poster. While this poster does not reveal the smartphone’s specifications, it does give us a glimpse of the device’s design.

According to the poster’s design, the OnePlus Ace will have a triple-camera arrangement at the back, with an LED flash unit in the top left corner. The smartphone has vertical lines below the camera module, which gives it a distinct appearance.

Aside from that, the forthcoming OnePlus phone appears to have flat edges and a power button on the right side. The smartphone will be available in black and blue, according to other photographs published by the company. It’s also worth noting that the gadget lacks an alert slider.

According to prior reports, the OnePlus Ace is a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 3 that recently became official. The debut poster, however, hints that the phone’s back design would be inspired by another Realme smartphone.

What is the rumored specification for the OnePlus Ace?

The OnePlus Ace is expected to boast a 6.7-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, according to rumors and leaks.

A Dimensity 8100 chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage will most likely power it.

On the back, the OnePlus Ace could include a 50MP triple-camera setup, with a 16MP selfie camera sensor on the front. The phone is said to run Android 12 and contains a 4500mAh battery with 150W rapid charging capabilities, as well as an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

