OnePlus 10R to be the First Smartphone in India with 150W Charging Support

OnePlus India has just confirmed that the OnePlus 10R, as well as the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, will be released on April 28. The OnePlus 10R will also enable 150W fast charging, making it OnePlus’ fastest charging a smartphone and the quickest charging smartphone in India.

The characteristics of the next devices have previously been teased by the company. OnePlus has revealed the charging speeds of both handsets.

The design of the OnePlus 10R was recently leaked through Amazon advertising. Both units’ color selections have now been pushed online. However, keep in mind that if you want the OnePlus 10R with 150W support, you’ll have to pay a little extra, as the company has announced that the base model will come with an 80W fast charger, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

According to rumors, the OnePlus 10R will have a 4,500 mAh battery, which is slightly less than the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 5,000 mAh battery. The 150W fast charger, according to OnePlus, can fully charge the OnePlus 10R smartphone in just 17 minutes (1 percent to 100 percent).

Is it a concerning factor for its Battery Health?

Fast charging is notorious for deteriorating battery life, and the OnePlus 10R is no exception. OnePlus has been creating fast charging smartphones for a long time, and it’s likely that the firm will include a feature that would slow down battery health degradation despite the company’s insanely rapid charging technology.

Based on the teasers and images, the OnePlus 10R may not enable wireless charging, with the company likely reserving that functionality for premium devices like the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro.

It’s worth noting that phones like the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which has a 5,000mAh battery and a 120W fast charger, claim to charge the battery in 17 minutes. With 150W fast charging and a little smaller battery, the OnePlus 10R takes the same amount of time, which is odd because a smaller battery with faster charging should generally take less time.

Leaked Pricing for OnePlus 10R

The OnePlus 10R’s base model with 80W fast charging is expected to cost less than Rs. 40,000, while the high-end variant with 150W fast charging is expected to cost more than Rs. 40,000.

What are the other leaks we know?

The flagship OnePlus 10R will be available in three color variants, according to MySmartPrice (via tipster Yogesh Brar): Arctic Glow, Green, and Sierra Black. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, on the other hand, will be available in Black and Jade Fog color variants.

Also Read: