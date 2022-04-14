Apple iPhone 14 launch expected for this fall – Pricing leaked

Although the iPhone 14 is still a few months away, the internet is flooded with information about the forthcoming iPhone series. Under the iPhone 14 name, four handsets are expected to be released. Under the iPhone 14 name, four iPhone models are expected to be released.

There will be an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and an undisclosed model that is not the iPhone 14 small, according to speculations. Apple may not release a tiny version of the iPhone 14 this time. Instead, there may be a Max variety.

Apple will also release two alternative chipsets. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are likely to employ the A15 CPU, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are likely to use the A16 chipset.

According to the most recent source, the iPhone 14 Pro variants will be more expensive than expected. According to AppleLeaksPro, the iPhone 14 will have the same price as the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 Max, which will succeed the mini this year, is expected to cost $899. The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to cost $1099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to cost $1199.

The design of the iPhone 14 will be identical to that of the iPhone 13. There will be no substantial design changes.

The iPhone 14 Max, which is expected to succeed the Mini, will have a 6.7-inch display. The other variants, on the other hand, will have regular 6.1-inch displays.

Apple iPhone 14 – What are the other leaks we have?

Throughout 2017, iPhones with Face ID have had a notch on the front to house all of the necessary circuitry for facial identification, but that will change with the arrival of the iPhone 14. In 2022, the notch is expected to be removed from iPhone 14 Pro models in favor of a new design.

Rumors were conflicting for now, but somehow it appears like Apple will utilize a combination of a circular hole-punch cutout for the camera and a pill-shaped cutout to house the critical Face ID components.

Unfortunately, this functionality will only be available on iPhone 14 Pro devices, while regular iPhone 14 models will retain the conventional notch.

The rear camera could also get a makeover, with Apple introducing a thicker shell that will minimize the camera bulge.

The lenses, flash, and LiDAR scanner might all be flush with the rear glass if this is true, although we’ve only heard one rumor indicating this.

Most of the other upcoming iPhones could include a titanium frame, as well as a revised speaker and microphone grilles. Apple may also employ a new vapor chamber thermal system to keep the iPhone cooler in order to mitigate the effects of quicker CPUs and 5G connection.

