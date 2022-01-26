OnePlus Nord 2T powered with unannounced processor, says new leaks

The OnePlus Nord 2 was released a few months ago, and it included the Dimensity 1200 SoC. Now, a new rumour from Digit.in says that the OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by a yet-to-be-announced Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

Steve H.McFly, also known as OnLeaks, is the source of this leak. According to the rumor, the OnePlus Nord 2T will include a new chipset as well as a few other modifications, such as higher wired charging rates, and will be the second smartphone from OnePlus to offer a staggering 80W fast charging through the USB Type-C connection.

Leaked out Specifications for OnePlus Nord 2T

The OnePlus Nord 2T is believed to include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz, which is the same as the OnePlus Nord 2. According to reports, the display will include a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The OnePlus Nord 2T, as previously said, will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is most likely an overclocked Dimensity 1200.

The gadget is expected to include 6/8/12GB of RAM as well as 128/256GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to include twin SIM card slots, with 4G LTE and 5G network capabilities on both. The OnePlus Nord 2T, like most OnePlus smartphones, may lack a microSD card slot.

To celebrate my 45th Birthday, I wanted to share a little something with you today…😏 #FutureSquad Here comes the #OnePlusNord2T specs sheet! On behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/Ld5TbkdGfI pic.twitter.com/M32fFH35MX — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 26, 2022

The sensors on the OnePlus Nord 2T are expected to stay identical, with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro or depth sensor. The front of the gadget will include a 32MP selfie camera with FHD video recording capability.

Last but not least, the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to contain a 4,500 mAh battery with compatibility for 80W fast charging, as well as a charger. In terms of software, the phone is believed to launch with an Android 12 operating system topped with a unique OxygenOS layer.

New Leaked Pricing for OnePlus 2T

The OnePlus Nord 2T may replace the OnePlus Nord 2, and the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage may cost less than Rs. 30,000, while the high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage may cost approximately Rs. 35,000.

