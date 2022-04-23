OnePlus Nord 2T will be a trimmed down version of OnePlus 10R

On April 28, OnePlus will release the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus 10R. In addition to two smartphones, the business will release the first Nord-branded wireless headphones, the OnePlus Nord Buds.

It appears that OnePlus will debut another smartphone from the Nord series soon after this launch event, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which will be powered by the new Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is most likely the successor of the OnePlus Nord 2, which was released in 2021, and here are some further facts about the OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus Nord 2T – What specifications are expected to be featured?

The OnePlus Nord 2T will have a triple camera configuration on the back, with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens, according to the newest rumor.

A 32MP selfie camera is also expected on the gadget. On paper, the camera arrangement on the OnePlus Nord 2T appears to be identical to that of the OnePlus 10R.

The OnePlus 2T will be sold under the model number CPH2399 and will include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an in-display fingerprint sensor. As previously stated, the OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W rapid charging through the USB Type-C interface. In terms of software, the gadget is expected to launch with Android 12 OS with a proprietary OxygenOS 12 overlay on top. By the end of May 2022, the smartphone is scheduled to be available in India and other markets.

Expected Pricing for OnePlus Nord 2T

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to be priced similarly to the OnePlus Nord 2. The OnePlus Nord 2T’s basic variant may include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and the phone is expected to cost less than Rs. 30,000 in India. The OnePlus Nord 2T, like every previous OnePlus smartphone, will come with a charger.

