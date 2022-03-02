OnePlus Nord 3 featuring 150W Fast Charging to launch in second quarter this year

OnePlus announced cooperation with Oppo to deliver its 150W fast charging technology to the MWC 2022. OnePlus has indicated that a new smartphone with compatibility for the 150W fast charging solution will be announced in Q2 2022, or by June. The forthcoming smartphone’s name, however, has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, according to a handful of rumors, the smartphone might be called the OnePlus Nord 3. It is rumored that it will be based on the Realme GT Neo 3, which will also offer 150W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 new rumors and leaks

According to PriceBaba and well-known tipster Mukul Sharma, the future OnePlus smartphone with 150W fast charging capabilities might be the Nord 3, which is expected to arrive in the Indian market in May or early June. These speculations are consistent with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau’s declaration that the company will release a smartphone in the second quarter of this year.

Concerning the 150W fast charging capabilities, it appears to be identical to Oppo’s 150W SuperVOOC technology. It is claimed that it can fully charge a 4500mAh battery in 15 minutes.

Interestingly, this takes less than half the time (38 minutes) that the 65W fast charging technology takes to completely charge a 4500mAh battery. The 150W quick charging technology is said to give up to 50% battery life in five minutes of plugging in the charger.

Furthermore, according to the source, OnePlus would only release one mid-range smartphone with compatibility for this 150W rapid charging technology. Later this year, the business intends to release a number of smartphones featuring the functionality.

The tech is thought to have two charge pumps to deliver the energy, and the manufacturer claims it is a dual-cell design. Furthermore, the adapter included with the OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to give a 20V/7.5A charge, which will be divided in half to charge both batteries concurrently.

Leaked specifications for OnePlus Nord 3

According to current reports, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be released with a 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole cutout and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is reported to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and a 4500mAh battery with 150W rapid charging capabilities under the hood. The OnePlus Nord 3 is said to run Android 12 and includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor.

