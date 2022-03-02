Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition spotted on TENAA Listing with OLED FHD+ display and more

In India, Motorola has launched the new Moto Edge 30 Pro, a renamed version of the Moto Edge X30. We also know that the Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition has been in the works at the Lenovo-owned company. The impending under-display camera phone was found on the TENAA certification website, according to the most recent Motorola news.

Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition spotted

Furthermore, a Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2201-6 was discovered on the Chinese 3C certification platform. The identical smartphone has now been discovered on TENAA, exposing a few facts. The photographs of the phone found on the certification listing reveal that the smartphone does not have a punch-hole cutout.

It’s worth noting that the first-generation Moto Edge X30 launched with the model number XT2201-2. Because just the final number differs, we might assume the new smartphone is a variant of the first-generation Moto Edge X30. Previous reports suggested that the upcoming Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition would be released in China this month, which is consistent with the certifications.

Expected specifications for Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition

A few features about the forthcoming Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition have been confirmed by TENAA certification. The newly approved smartphone will have a 6.7-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Because there is no punch-hole cutout, the camera and fingerprint sensor will be hidden behind the display.

The TENAA photograph of the rumored Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition shows the phone’s back panel. The triple-camera configuration, which is reported to contain a 50MP main shooter, may be seen here. Speaking of cameras, the forthcoming Motorola smartphone would almost certainly keep the 60MP selfie camera hidden under the screen.

Furthermore, the TENAA listing for the Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition displays a 2.99GHz octa-core CPU, which is most likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. Looking back, the Moto Edge X30 was the first phone to include the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 CPU, beating out other manufacturers such as Xiaomi.

The forthcoming Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition will have up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. There was also talk of a 4,700 mAh battery with 68W fast charging capabilities. If the phone is set to be released this month, we may anticipate official posters and teasers to appear soon.

Also Read: