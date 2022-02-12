OnePlus Nord CE 2 leaked Amazon Listing tips specification prior launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be released in India on February 17 via an online launch event. While the launch is still a few days away, the online store Amazon India has already featured the smartphone on its website, revealing some of its characteristics.

According to the description of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 on Amazon India, the smartphone may come with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging capabilities. The listing also verifies that the smartphone is available in the nation.

According to the same, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be available for purchase through Amazon India, the official OnePlus online shop, and retail stores around the nation. However, the exact date of its initial sale is unknown.

Leaked specifications for OnePlus Nord CE 2

According to leaks and reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The panel is said to have a refresh rate of 90Hz and HDR10+ compatibility. It is also expected to include Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of technology, the forthcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G CPU paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. Notably, it is likely to include a microSD card slot with compatibility for up to 1TB of extra storage capacity.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will most likely be powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging capabilities. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is said to include a triple-camera configuration at the back, with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens. At the front, there appears to be a 16MP selfie camera sensor within the screen’s punch-hole cutout.

There is currently no information about the purported cost of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone. However, speculations suggest that the gadget would be available in two storage options and will be priced under Rs. 25,000.

More Leaks

Ishan Agarwal, a tipster, released a purported photograph of the forthcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G on Twitter before of the smartphone’s introduction. The smartphone was discovered on the company’s website, according to Agarwal. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to be available in Bahamas Blue and Grey Mirror color variants, and the image given by the tipster might represent the former.

