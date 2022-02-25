OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Schematic rear panel design with specification leaked

In India, OnePlus has introduced the Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. Now, the company is preparing to release the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, a lighter version of the smartphone. The main specifications of the incoming Nord CE 2 Lite 5G have already been made public. The back panel design, as well as the entire specs, have now been revealed. Let’s get into the specifics.

How does the leaked design looks like for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

PriceBaba has released a schematic look at the Nord CE 2 Lite, which displays its rear panel design (in partnership with tipster Yogesh Brar). The exact specs of the device was also revealed in the article. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has a rectangle camera module with three sensors and an LED flash in terms of design. The camera module is located on the back panel’s upper left corner.

The power button sits on the right side of the device, along with a fingerprint sensor. The power button appears to be on the right edge of the device. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is said to be missing the alert slider, however, it might include a 3.5mm headphone jack like the Nord CE 2. The front design of the Lite version is uncertain, however, it is believed to have a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera sensor.

Leaked specifications for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is claimed to include a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, among other features. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 659 chipset will power the gadget, which will be combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The triple camera configuration on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is said to have a 64MP primary camera and two 2MP sensors. On the front, there will be a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. The device will also be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery pack, which is said to support 33W quick charging.

The gadget is also expected to come with the Android 11-based OxygenOS overlay, as well as 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a dual SIM slot, and a USB Type-C connection for charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Expected Pricing and Launch

The debut date has yet to be determined. It is anticipated to be made public in March or the following months. In terms of price, the gadget is expected to fall under Rs. 20,000 price range in India.

According to a previous source, OnePlus plans to introduce a new Nord series phone in India after July. The device’s name was not included in the report. So it’s possible that it’s referring to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. OnePlus, on the other hand, hasn’t revealed anything about the Nord CE 2 Lite. As a result, we’ll ask our readers to take this information with a grain of salt.

Also Read: