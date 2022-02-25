Nubia launches Z40 Pro featuring 144HZ display, Periscope Camera and more

After days of tease, Nubia, a ZTE sub-brand, has finally introduced the Nubia Z40 Pro (NX701J) in China. The Nubia Z30 Pro from last year has been replaced by the company’s newest flagship model. Not only does the gadget have new specs, but it also has a new design.

Nubia Z40 Pro – What does it features?

The Nubia Z40 Pro has a similar boxy form as the Nubia Z30 Pro, however, it features a different camera. The updated type has only three vertically placed lenses. Three L-shaped sensors and a fourth sensor were used in its predecessor. In terms of structure, the phone sports an AG (anti-glare) glass sandwich design with a metal frame. It measures 161.9 x 72.9 x 8.4mm, weighs 199g, and is available in two colors: Interstellar Black and Galaxy. A unique edition based on the anime ‘The Outcast’ is also available.

A 6.67-inch curved OLD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), 395 PPI, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz is included on the smartphone. The panel has a punch-hole in the middle with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage are all included in the device. It runs the MyOS 12 operating system, which is based on Android 12. A triple camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX787 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP 116° ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP 9x periscope camera with OIS is found on the rear.

For selfies and video calls, it boasts a 16MP camera. The phone’s connection options include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS, NFC, and USB 3.1 Gen 1. (Type-C). It contains an x-axis vibration motor, a fingerprint sensor built in the display, and two stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra compatibility.

The Nubia Z40 Pro is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that enables 80W quick wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone is also available with magnetic charging. It’s the first Android smartphone with a magnetic charging mechanism that’s also affordable.

Nubia Z40 Pro – Pricing details

Nubia has announced the Z40 Pro in China, which comes with a range of storage options. The entry-level variant has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and costs roughly $539. It’s also available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for roughly $587. The business now offers two 12GB RAM variants with 256GB and 512GB storage capacity. They’ll set you back about $634 and $714, respectively.

Magnetic charging models with 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 1TB storage are also available, with prices ranging between $682 and $953, respectively.

