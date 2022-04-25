OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with more leaks appeared online before the launch

OnePlus is preparing to debut its low-cost 5G smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, in India. In India, the smartphone will be released with the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord Buds. According to the reported features and specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be the company’s most cheap 5G smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, as the name suggests, is a downgrade version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and is likely to cost roughly Rs. 19,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Despite being a reduced version, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G may be a superior smartphone in certain ways to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

Expected Specification for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

According to reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have an FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, although the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will have an FHD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, on the other hand, will have an IPS LCD screen, as opposed to the Nord CE 2 5G, which has an OLED display.

Not only will the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G feature a larger display, but it will also have a larger 5,000 mAh battery when compared to the 4,500 mAh battery on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

However, keep in mind that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G supports up to 65W of rapid charging, whilst the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G only supports up to 33W.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G better compared to OnePlus Nord CE?

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is an undeniably attractive mid-tier 5G smartphone. The rear panel and frame, however, are constructed of plastic, indicating that the company has cut some corners. Despite the fact that it has a plastic back, it has the appearance and feel of a glass back panel with a glossy surface.

Yes, in a manner. A faster refresh rate display will make the phone seem smoother, while a larger battery will help the smartphone give greater battery life. Despite its lower specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 provides a more premium experience thanks to its fast charging technology.

Given that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be significantly less expensive than the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the gadget is likely to appeal to those searching for a OnePlus smartphone for around Rs. 20,000.

